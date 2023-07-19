ZOA Energy Unveils "The Rock's Warriors" - New Annual NIL Program Featuring Athletes Selected by Founder Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The better-for-you energy drink is teaming up with seven collegiate athletes, including Angel Reese, Amaya Gainer, Brock Bowers, Drake Maye, Hansel Enmanuel, Kam Kinchens, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOA Energy, the better-for-you energy drink, is unveiling an all-new annual program, "The Rock's Warriors," which features the brand's first set of NIL deals with seven world-class college athletes. Fueled by ZOA, the inaugural class includes Angel Reese (basketball, Louisiana State University), Hansel Enmanuel (basketball, Austin Peay State University), Brock Bowers (football, University of Georgia), Marvin Harrison Jr. (football, Ohio State University) Drake Maye (football, University of North Carolina), Kam Kinchens (football, University of Miami), and Amaya Gainer (softball, Florida A&M). Each athlete was carefully chosen by Johnson for their optimism, enthusiasm, and commitment to striving for something bigger.

ZOA Energy Unveils First-Ever NIL Program Featuring Athletes Hand-Selected by Founder, Dwayne "Th e Rock" Johnson

"Through this first-of-its kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time. I know from experience the grit and hard work that's required of these college athletes to get the job done. Not just during their championship games or in the classrooms, but every day in the game of life. ZOA gives people that power, that unique energy to fuel themselves and fuel others around them – that's why I'm super pumped about uniting all of The Rock's Warriors under one roof," said ZOA co-Founder and Chief Energy Officer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game. With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they're driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness."

As part of this groundbreaking partnership, "The Rock's Warriors" will lead an upcoming marketing campaign for the better-for-you energy drink and create content across social media platforms. Together, "The Rock's Warriors" will also support national and regional retail partnerships and philanthropic events across the country on behalf of ZOA.

"I'm pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity," said Angel Reese, women's basketball player and reigning National Champion at Louisiana State University. "ZOA is all about putting in the work, learning from your wins and losses, and empowering others, something I strive to do every day on and off the court, so it was a no-brainer to join the first class of The Rock's Warriors."

"ZOA is all about being authentic and going beyond the individual to contribute to something bigger, which drew me in because I have always fought to beat people's perceptions of me and to empower athletes like myself," said Hansel Enmanuel, men's basketball player at Austin Peay State University. "Collaborating with The Rock and the other Warriors is an amazing platform and program for me to help other athletes strive for greatness, too."

The launch of "The Rock's Warriors" comes on the heels of ZOA's latest campaign, "Fuel Something Bigger," which saw ZOA swap their black cans for brighter, more unique colors and also enhance the product formula, increasing the amount of both natural caffeine and Vitamin C. Crafted to reflect the ethos and passions of ZOA's founders, the campaign aims to connect and inspire all of ZOA's initiatives.

ZOA and ZOA+ pre-workout supplements are available on ZOAEnergy.com , Amazon, and nationwide at major U.S. retailers, such as Costco, Walmart, Publix, and more, as well as Costco, Circle K and Couche Tard, Federated Co-Op Gas Convenience & Grocery, and more in Canada.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and a pre-workout supplement––all of which are made with high quality ingredients, natural flavors and colors, and natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee for clean energy. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

