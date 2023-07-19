Zuma Valley Announces Equity Investment by Erewhon to Launch New Coconut Products

MALIBU, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuma Valley, a food brand dedicated to coconut products, today announced that premier organic grocer Erewhon has made a strategic equity investment to help Zuma Valley pursue its mission of putting Coconut in Everything™.

"At Erewhon, we taste thousands of new products every year. Zuma Valley is the best-tasting, purest coconut we have ever found. We are excited to help bring Zuma Valley products to more of the country and in additional product formats," said Erewhon CEO Tony Antoci.

"Humans have been eating coconut for tens of thousands of years, and yet there is still huge untapped potential in the amazing coconut palm. We have several innovative coconut-based products in the pipeline that we look forward to launching at Erewhon," said Julie Labin, founder, and CEO of Zuma Valley.

Erewhon was Zuma Valley's first customer back in 2015 when Erewhon had only a single store. The investment represents a continuation of years of partnership between the two companies.

Zuma Valley's organic whipped coconut cream is a hit, featured in Erewhon smoothies that are co-branded with celebrities and influencers, including Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and others. According to Erewhon CEO Tony Antoci, Zuma Valley's whipped coconut cream retail SKU is one of the top 10 best-selling SKUs across all product categories in the entire store.

"Most coconut products are dried or heated to ultra-high temperatures but Zuma Valley has figured out how to gently pack coconut to preserve the flavor as mother nature intended, without synthetic additives," said Antoci.

Zuma Valley's current product line includes refrigerated whipped coconut cream, frozen coconut cream, and frozen coconut meat, which are certified USDA organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, and kosher. The company sells to retail, food service, and manufacturing customers across the United States. Zuma Valley pure coconut has become a staple behind the scenes in innovative kitchen commissaries, for sweet and savory applications.

Zuma Valley sources its sustainably grown coconuts from the Philippines, where they are grown on and purchased direct from small family farms, and then fresh frozen. Over half of the energy used during packing and freezing is from renewable sources, including biofuel and solar.

About Zuma Valley

Zuma Valley is a female-owned company on a mission to put Coconut in Everything – to use this versatile ingredient to help reimagine many of our favorite foods. Coconut is naturally low-carb, keto-friendly, plant-based, paleo, and comes with medium chain triglycerides. For more information, visit zumavalley.com or follow us on Instagram @zumavalley

About Erewhon

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned market with nine current locations across Los Angeles. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing healthy, pure, and nutrient-rich foods and products to the communities it serves. Erewhon maintains this commitment by adhering to stringent ingredient standards, supporting local farmers and brands, and caring for its employees, partners, and communities. For more information, visit erewhonmarket.com

