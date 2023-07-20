AliveCor and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Partner to Evaluate KardiaMobile 6L for QT Prolongation Screening in Patients Treated for Opioid Use Disorder

Pilot study will assess positive impacts of real-time safety monitoring on patient outcomes and treatment experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced a partnership with the Jefferson Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Program (NARP) and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia to evaluate the benefits of QTc monitoring with KardiaMobile 6L for patients receiving methadone maintenance therapy for opioid use disorder.

In the six-month pilot study, healthcare professionals will use KardiaMobile 6L, the only medical-grade, six-lead personal ECG device that is FDA-cleared to measure QTc intervals, to detect QT prolongation, a potentially dangerous side effect associated with certain medications like methadone.

"We are excited to partner with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on this important study that will illuminate the benefits of real-time QTc interval monitoring with KardiaMobile 6L on patients' outcomes and their treatment experience," said Patricia Baran, Senior Vice President, Enterprise North America & Biopharma Worldwide. "By enabling clinicians to efficiently detect cardiac side effects, they can better counsel patients about taking the appropriate steps to mitigate risks to their heart health."

"Rapid, point-of-care devices can have an important role in streamlining the cardiac safety monitoring required by many behavioral disorder medicines, which are a critical part of comprehensive treatment strategies for people with substance use disorders," said William Jangro, DO, Medical Director, Jefferson NARP.

"We look forward to assessing how efficient QTc monitoring with KardiaMobile 6L increases compliance with guideline recommendations, improves the patient experience, enhances treatment, and allows for interdepartmental collaboration," said Daniel Frisch, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine Electrophysiology Section, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

KardiaMobile 6L was cleared by the FDA in July 2021 for use by healthcare professionals to calculate patients' QTc interval.

About the Pilot Study:

During the six-month pilot, each new patient and each patient undergoing an annual physical at Jefferson NARP will have their ECG recorded with KardiaMobile 6L to detect potential QT prolongation. Recordings will be automatically uploaded to the clinic's KardiaStation , AliveCor's workflow solution for in-person instant ECG analysis.

About AliveCor:

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS, and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.

About Jefferson:

Jefferson, which is principally located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining health care, higher education and health insurance to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 42,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,400 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top health care systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia area, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 18 hospitals and over 50 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Health Partners Plans is a not-for-profit managed health care organization providing a broad range of health coverage options in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 35 years.

