Rising Altitude, Rising Momentum - Suncast Golfer Sam Bennett Tees Off at the Barracuda Championship

RENO, Nev., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After brief break in play, Suncast Corporation's sponsored golfer Sam Bennett will compete this weekend in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood course in Truckee, CA. Playing alongside Rico Hoey and Nicholas Lindheim, Bennett will tee off on Thursday at 5:12 P.M. ET.

This will be the 25th year of the Barracuda Championship, with the course located at almost 6,000 feet above sea level and surrounded by mountains, forest, and meadowland.

When asked about the change in altitude and climate at this course, Bennett said, "I really like this set up. The ball definitely carries in this air out here, so I'll need to take that into account on each swing."

With five tournaments under his belt as a professional, Bennett is finding ways to improve with each outing and continuing to build momentum. "After a short break, I'm looking forward to the next three weeks of tournament golf. I want to continue to learn and build on the momentum I had at Detroit Golf Club," said Bennett.

To watch Sam compete for the $3.8 million purse, fans can tune in to the Golf Channel, where the tournament will be aired all weekend long.

"As always, I and the entire Suncast Corporation wish Sam the best of luck as he competes at the Barracuda Championship." said Tom Tisbo, owner and executive chairman of Suncast Corporation.

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned pro. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial® Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of their extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing, outdoor storage, lawn and garden, planters, snow tools, deck and patio accessories, outdoor furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage, and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through big box, hardware, clubs, and specialty retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

