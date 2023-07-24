Your Photos
Coldwell Banker Reveals Winners of Its Annual 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 Awards

Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Top-performing real estate professionals within the network are recognized for their dedication to their business, community and brand

MADISON, N.J. , July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, is proud to announce the award recipients for its 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 awards. Coldwell Banker affiliated real estate professionals below the age of 30 are recognized for their mark in real estate and achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership.

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC)(PRNewswire)

The Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand's network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively.

"As we celebrate this year's winners, I am reminded of how powerful, influential and dedicated the Coldwell Banker network is. These real estate professionals have made an impact in their community and still have so much road ahead of them to continue to innovate and grow. Their commitment to serving their clients, expanding their business and continuing to excel in the industry is recognized by many. I am eager to see how they continue to go above and beyond for clients seeking their dream home and how they will serve as a shining light for others within the Coldwell Banker network as they progress in their careers."

-       Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, acting president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

The full Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 list is listed below in alphabetical order:

Name

Company

City

Alberto Mateos

Coldwell Banker Realty

York, Pa.

Alex Swade

Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Myers, Fla.

Allie Beebe

Coldwell Banker Realty

Columbus, Ohio

Arnaud Fourton

Coldwell Banker Immoba Realty

Arcachon, France

Carly Smith Petrucci

Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors

Traverse City, Mich.

Cody Miller

Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS®

San Antonio

Conner Jorgensen

Coldwell Banker Realty

Midvale, Utah

Crystal Blezard

Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Brokerage

Innisfil, Ontario, Canada

Dakota "Storm" Price

Coldwell Banker Lewis & Associates

Springfield, Mo.

Derek Essary

Coldwell Banker Realty

Gilroy, Calif.

Disha Mohan

Coldwell Banker Value Add Realty

Bengaluru, India

Erika Fetherolf

Coldwell Banker Realty

Marysville, Ohio

Jacoby Nunez

Coldwell Banker Legacy

San Angelo, Texas

Jenn McNicholl

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse – Aspen, CO and
Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group – Casper, WY

Casper, Wyo.

Jessika Long

Coldwell Banker Realty

Salt Lake City

Jordan Doughty

Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty, Inc.

Olympia, Wash.

Josh Singh

Coldwell Banker Southwest Realty, Brokerage

Sarnia, Ontario, Canada

Kevin Castro

Coldwell Banker Newton Real Estate, Inc.

Morganton, N.C.

Logan Naylor

Coldwell Banker Apex, REALTORS

McKinney, Texas

Natalie Armstrong

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors

Hickory, N.C.

Natalie Decker

Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati 

Nelson Taylor

Coldwell Banker BAIN

Seattle

Ömer Tayyib Karaduman

Coldwell Banker Eagle

Karesi, Balıkesir, Turkey

Rachel Love

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Sneads Ferry, N.C.

Reuel Wright

Coldwell Banker Realty

Gahanna, Ohio

Ronnie Gallion

Coldwell Banker Realty

Columbus, Ohio

Samantha Celentano

Coldwell Banker Realty

Branford, Conn.

Tj Huffmaster

Coldwell Banker Beyond

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Tre Folkes

Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Brokerage

Toronto

Wyatt Hendricks

Coldwell Banker Realty

Salt Lake City

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

Media Inquiries:






Athena Snow





Paola Bahena

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC





G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

973.407.5590





813.838.4383

athena.snow@anywhere.re 





pbahena@gscommunications.com 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldwell-banker-reveals-winners-of-its-annual-30-under-30-class-of-2023-awards-301884023.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

