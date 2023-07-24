Home Franchise Concepts Introduces Lightspeed Restoration

New Brand Focuses on Expert, Rapid Response to Water and Fire Damage Restoration

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Franchise Concepts, a premier platform of best-in-class franchise brands in the home services sector, announced today it is launching a new company in the $210 billion restoration market. Lightspeed Restoration provides 24/7, world-class service from highly trained technicians to address water and fire damage restoration as well as indoor air quality (IAQ) improvements for residential and commercial properties.

Lightspeed Restoration is making its debut in three markets, with franchisees opening for business in the coming weeks in Lexington, Kentucky; Mobile, Alabama; and Covington, Louisiana. The new franchise brand will be expanding rapidly, with territories available across the country. These local owners will answer an increasing demand for restoration and remediation amid common household water emergencies, structure fires, storms and other natural disasters that leave consumers in need of immediate, expert help.

"Our executive team has been serving in this industry for over 30 years, and we recognize the need for a restoration company that sets itself apart with fast response times and experience working with insurance carriers," said Steve Willis, president of Lightspeed Restoration. "The Lightspeed difference starts with our in-house call center dispatching to homes and businesses 24/7 and continues with our caring, highly trained technicians who have a passion for coming to the rescue. They know exactly what to do to mitigate water and fire damage or to improve indoor air quality. Their knowledge of the insurance process also helps to speed up the process and reduce stress for everyone involved."

Both Willis and Troy Coolidge, Lightspeed's vice president of operations, have over three decades of experience in cleaning, restoration and IAQ. Willis has been with Home Franchise Concepts since 2021 and has an extensive background in the residential and commercial restoration and cleaning industry. Coolidge has worked in almost every aspect of the business throughout his restoration career, with vast experience in training and supporting franchise networks. Together, with the resources of Home Franchise Concepts, they are using their keen understanding of the industry and the needs of a franchise owner to pave the way for success for the brand in local markets.

"Home services is a thriving industry, and restoration in particular is showing exponential growth," said Andrew Skehan, president and CEO of Home Franchise Concepts. "Increases in extreme weather events, coupled with aging infrastructure and subpar building methods, have created a heightened demand for expertise in this area. Backed by the proven leadership of Steve and Troy, the Lightspeed Restoration team is poised to make an immediate impact on the local communities they serve and to quickly expand the brand's reach across the country."

Lightspeed Restoration has partnered with Xcelerate Restoration Software to equip franchisees with an all-in-one job management platform specifically developed for the restoration contractor. The platform provides tools to effortlessly manage the business, including scheduling and dispatch, communication, timecard management, KPI tracking and robust reporting. Lightspeed owners will receive full, ongoing support from the Xcelerate team beginning with onboarding and training.

Poised for rapid expansion, Lightspeed Restoration is seeking qualified franchisees who are ready to help their community when disaster strikes. Restoration or construction industry experience is a plus but is not necessary; Lightspeed offers extensive training and a business model designed to succeed. The company is looking for passionate, hard-working leaders who want to invest in themselves and benefit from the knowledge and guidance of an experienced franchising team. Key markets for initial development include Phoenix, Las Vegas and multiple cities throughout Florida and Texas. For more information about available markets and franchising with Lightspeed Restoration, visit franchise.lightspeedrestoration.com.

Rapid response is key to a rapid recovery, and Lightspeed Restoration specializes in immediate, reliable action to get residential and commercial customers back to normal quickly after disaster strikes. Standing water, mold, debris, structural damage, and indoor air quality concerns are no match for Lightspeed's experienced team, who partner effectively with homeowners, insurance carriers, and commercial properties to streamline and expedite the restoration process for their customers. For more information, visit lightspeedrestoration.com.

Home Franchise Concepts®, is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space, among the world's largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. Home Franchise Concepts' brands including Budget Blinds®, The Tailored Closet™, PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Lightspeed Restoration™, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®, are supported by more than 2,400 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services, franchising and specialty distribution industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, Home Franchise Concepts, Futura Title & Escrow and Rollease Acmeda. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

