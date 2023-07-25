Grubhub Relaunches its Loyalty Subscription Program, Grubhub+

Reimagined program delivers new features and added savings tailored to meet member needs

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub is doubling down on savings, rewards and unique experiences for diners with the relaunch of Grubhub+ , its loyalty subscription program that gives members access to unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible restaurant and convenience orders over $12.

New benefits available on eligible orders by members include lower service fees and a 5 percent credit back on pickup orders. Members will still receive unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders over $12, donation matching on Grubhub+ orders and member-only offers from restaurant and convenience partners. With these new benefits, members can get an additional average monthly savings of 20 percent.*

Expected in the coming months, members will receive additional benefits that will help them celebrate some of life's most joyful moments, including milestone rewards, month-long member savings and new Grubhub+ offers including the Fuel Rewards program at Shell. Through this new collaboration, Grubhub+ members will receive Gold Status in the Fuel Rewards program at Shell, saving them 5 cents per gallon on every fill-up when they sign up or link to their Fuel Rewards account.

"We continually gather feedback from our diners, and they've told us they want more value, recognition and elevated service from their subscription programs. That's exactly what we've offered with the relaunch of Grubhub+," said Launika Raykar, vice president, loyalty, customer engagement and partnerships at Grubhub. "Reinforcing our commitment to addressing diner feedback in all facets of our business, we took the best features from the original Grubhub+ program and our previous pilot programs to drive measurable value and tangible savings for members."

As a valuable and growing diner segment, Grubhub+ members order more frequently and have significantly better retention than non-members. They are also highly engaged — using their membership and $0 delivery fees to order more than just restaurant meals, including convenience items. This behavior benefits the Grubhub marketplace more broadly since merchants receive more orders and delivery partners have more opportunities to earn.

In addition to Grubhub's new Fuel Rewards offer, Grubhub works with a number of leading brands, including Amazon Prime, Bank of America and Lyft to provide Grubhub+ to offer additional value to their customers — bringing more benefits to their existing membership programs. To stay up to date on the latest with Grubhub+, visit here .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

*Benefits apply on eligible orders only. Additional fees may apply. Grubhub+ is an automatically renewing membership service requiring recurring payments at the then-current rate (currently $9.99/mo) plus tax until canceled. For more details and terms, visit grubhub.com/plus. Average monthly savings is based on estimated average monthly savings with new benefits. Individual member savings may vary based on location and purchasing activity, among other factors.

(PRNewsfoto/Grubhub Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.