The ICEE Company® and Golden Corral® Team Up to Launch Toothy Dessert, Just in Time for Shark Week

New 'Shark Bait' ICEE dessert available now through Sept. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEE fans can sink their teeth into a chilly new ICEE dessert at Golden Corral restaurants nationwide in celebration of Shark Week.

An ICEE Dessert, Shark Bait is now available at Golden Corral locations. (PRNewswire)

Just in time for Shark Week, the limited-edition Shark Bait ICEE is the base of a new dessert for Golden Corral diners.

Released just in time for the annual celebration, the limited-edition Shark Bait ICEE flavor is swimming to tables as the base of a new dessert for Golden Corral diners. Available now through Sept. 3, the refreshing ICEE® Fanta® Blue Raspberry flavor has been renamed 'Shark Bait' and can be topped with creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream, gummy sharks, and finished with a drizzle of strawberry sauce for a fin-tastic dessert.

"We are excited to partner with Golden Corral to launch this fin-tastic new dessert," said Natalie Peterson, Vice President of Marketing at The ICEE Company. "We love it when restaurants get creative with ICEE, with innovative and fun ways to serve it up to their customers in new formats. For those looking to feel like a kid again during Shark Week, this sweet, tasty treat is the perfect dessert to sink your teeth into."

"ICEE has been a great partner to Golden Corral," said Skip Hanke, Chief Marketing Officer at Golden Corral. "Our guests love ICEE desserts, and we are confident they will love this new Shark Bait dessert."

ICEE, a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), has been a household name since 1967, establishing its own category in the food and beverage market and becoming the number one brand in frozen beverages.

Shark Bait ICEE is one of six new flavor releases under the "I See" Animals product line that launched earlier this year.

About The ICEE Company

Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPiE, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA's frozen lemonade, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation's largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

