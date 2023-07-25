Mathnasium Reports Impressive Mid-Year Growth, Awards 50+ New Franchise Agreements YTD

Leader in Math Learning Centers Continues to Achieve Strong Growth & Performance as Demand for Services Surge

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, an internationally known franchise with over 1,100 math learning centers worldwide, reports remarkable mid-year growth and strong performance with 58 new signed franchise agreements as company leadership projects global development to grow more than 100% in 2023, compared to the previous year.

Mathnasium experiences record increase in student enrollments as spike in supplemental education continues to climb.

Driving Mathnasium's impressive growth is its exceptional instruction based on customized learning plans which have provided the foundation to scale. Demand for these services continue to rise, especially amid the recently released Nation's Report Card from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) that is showing an alarming decline in math and reading scores – the lowest in decades.

"The latest from the Nation's Report Card reveals disheartening drops in math scores reaching historic lows," said Mike Davis, CEO of Mathnasium. "As industry leaders, we are determined to be part of the solution by playing an integral role in the road to recovery ahead. While our franchise model has allowed us to expand, our growth is not solely measured in terms of locations or revenues generated - it is also about making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of students. We are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to support initiatives aimed at empowering students and educators, fostering a love for learning, and bridging the educational gaps that hinder our nation's progress."

Mathnasium has experienced a record increase in student enrollments as the spike in supplemental education continues to climb . This paired with its proven 20-year-plus business model, has contributed to the brand's long-standing industry success as it continues to expand its global footprint.

Single and multi-unit growth guides Mathnasium's development strategy as the brand seeks to award an additional 50-plus agreements by year-end. International development remains a key area of focus as well . Mathnasium has grown its global footprint in 2023 with 25 openings year-to-date and 40 more projected to open by year-end. Company leadership sees vast growth potential across India, the UK, Australia, the UAE, Vietnam, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Spain, and Latin American countries, among others — all with the goal of opening the brand's 100th international location in 2024.

"We have ambitious development plans both domestically and internationally," said Kevin Shen, Chief Development Officer of Mathnasium. "We'll continue to achieve our growth goals by working with existing franchisees who are expanding and new multicenter investors who want to join an industry-leading, worldwide network, with a time-tested business model and curriculum."

Additionally, Mathnasium has partnered with Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across search, social, streaming+ and marketplaces, to create an all-new Centralized Digital Marketing program. This investment was made in an effort to bring to bear the power of the global brand for Mathnasium franchisees and gain stronger market exposure, with the goal of generating more brand awareness and qualified leads while increasing the overall number of enrollments.

The brand's impressive performance has earned multiple awards and recognition, most notably ranking No. 80 in Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® ranking , and No. 1 within the math-tutoring category.

With prime territories available, Mathnasium provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support, including an initial training program, ongoing training, a balanced approach between corporate and locally driven marketing to capture the addressable market, and access to proprietary software tools and resources.

Mathnasium Learning Centers specialize in math-only tutoring and are committed to providing the world's best instruction. The goal: teach children math in a way that makes sense to them. For decades the Mathnasium Method ™ has transformed the way kids learn math — building students' understanding of math concepts through personalized instruction and a customized learning plan — all while producing tremendous results , and helping students achieve their full potential in math and in life.

For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit — https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/ .

For more information on Mathnasium, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 10 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/ .

