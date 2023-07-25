October: Largest Spatial Computing, Metaverse, XR Event for Enterprise Comes to Houston; Hear Real Users, Discover Immersive Solutions for Business & Industry

Technology leaders from the world's biggest companies, including Airbus, BP, Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, The Hershey Company, Mercedes-Benz, Pfizer, TD Bank and Walmart, will share how they're using augmented, virtual, and mixed reality to enable remote/hybrid work, improve collaboration, upskill workers, reduce downtime, cut costs, enhance the customer experience, and more.

HOUSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, enterprises have gathered at the Augmented Enterprise Summit to discuss the opportunities and challenges of AR/VR/MR (XR) at work. In October, the event heads to Houston. As the most productive event devoted to enterprise XR/spatial computing, Augmented Enterprise is a must-attend for organizations in every industry, at any level of digital transformation.

Why are companies like GM, Pfizer, and Walmart betting on spatial computing? Hear from brands using XR today.

"...One of the only places where this important sector [XR] isn't overshadowed by entertainment and gaming." – ARPost

Apple's spatial computing is not new to many of the most profitable and well-known companies in the world. These organizations have been testing and implementing immersive and related emerging metaverse technologies for several years now, realizing ROI in the form of faster training, shorter design cycles, improved collaboration, increased sales, fewer safety incidents, and more. And now they will share their learnings with you in Houston.

The Summit also boasts the largest exhibition of enterprise-grade XR solutions, including hardware/software from Meta, Magic Leap, Lenovo, ArborXR, Mytaverse, PTC, RealWear, Scope AR, Strivr, TeamViewer, VMware, Vuzix, Augmentir, Zappar, and more.

"[Augmented Enterprise is in] the very top tier of XR conferences" – Forbes

Breaking down the event:

The Speakers

Innovators from companies like AstraZeneca, Boeing, Chick-fil-a, Jacobs, Nestlé Purina, Pepsico, Rolls-Royce, Shell, Southwest Airlines, Stantec, Toyota, and Transocean will share insight into adopting XR for applications like remote support, collaboration, work instructions, training, design, marketing, safety, and sales.

The Program

The comprehensive program includes case studies across industry verticals with deep dives into specific applications and topics like cybersecurity, complementary technologies like 5G and AI, IIoT, the Metaverse, and more.

The Exhibit

Get hands-on in the carefully curated expo of XR glasses and headsets, as well as related body-worn sensors, XR accessories, and other connected devices/platforms ready for deployment today.

