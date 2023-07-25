Power Digital Marketing Launches nova Intelligence: A Breakthrough Marketing Intelligence Application

The company's investment paired with the research and development roadmap for future module launches, helps businesses of all sizes access to speed and scale, and unlocks the tools to create immediate impact on growth

Power Digital, a leading tech-enabled growth marketing firm announces today the launch of nova Intelligence , the first marketing Intelligence application that empowers marketers with the information they need to scale, within minutes.

This initial launch of nova Intelligence includes three modules: nova Forecasts, nova Cohorts, and nova Customer Insights, and precedes a roadmap for additional module launches this year. Through the remainder of 2023, existing Power Digital and prospective clients will have access to the nova Intelligence modules and insights.

"As a market leading data and technology enabled performance marketing firm, we've invested heavily into R&D over the past 10 years, to build out our nova Platform and portfolio of nova applications designed for businesses of all sizes to access enterprise level machine learning, analytics, customer mapping and insights," said Jeff Mason, CEO at Power Digital. "This investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to both our team and clients, allowing us to drive impact at scale 2.4x faster than the industry average."

nova Intelligence automatically converts complex information straight from a brand's website, media activities, and CRM to deliver meaningful, pointed insights that can quickly be leveraged to drive immediate impact on business growth. With data-powered transparency, marketers are empowered to make meaningful decisions with confidence. The three core modules within this new application directly provide comprehensive solutions for business challenges. Within nova Forecasts, professionals are provided the answers to real time revenue forecasting that leverages both Machine Learning and AI to predict revenue trends, across various data points. nova Cohorts, quickly and accurately identifies the quickest win audiences to drive immediate revenue growth. nova Customer Insights then identifies valuable/invaluable customers, providing insight into their behaviors, preferences, and industry trends.

"Our new nova Intelligence application is built for marketers, by marketers, to effectively play and win in today's performance marketing marketplace," said Michael Murray, Chief Product Officer. "As marketers ourselves, we understand the challenges faced in today's data and technology powered digital landscape, and we aim to provide critical solutions that marketers and business leaders need along with the expertise to drive results fast. Through our R&D efforts, along with some strategic partners, nova Intelligence allows leading brands to make informed decisions and unlock meaningful growth opportunities."

For more information about nova Intelligence, how brands can unlock this insight, and on the future roadmap, please visit powerdigitalmarketing.com/novaintelligence

