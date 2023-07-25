TEAMSTERS WARN OF POSSIBLE IMPENDING SOUR CREAM SHORTAGE AT TACO BELL

Borden Subsidiary New Dairy Select Milk is to Blame

DEPERE, Wis., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 662 Secretary-Treasurer Tom Strickland sent an open letter to Taco Bell customers to warn them of a possible shortage of sour cream at the fast-food chain. The shortage is being cause by New Dairy Select Milk; a subsidiary of Borden Dairy formerly known as Morning Glory.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"The employees at New Dairy Select Milk are represented by Teamsters Local 662, and these employees are currently on strike," Strickland said in the letter. "Employees are striking for a better health insurance plan that will provide cost savings for them, the company, and the customers."

The Depere facility that's currently engaged in an unfair labor practice strike supplies sour cream to every Taco Bell location east of the Rocky Mountains. The company health care coverage that Borden Dairy is attempting to force on the workers would require them to pay higher premiums and deductibles, as well as come out-of-pocket for a wide variety of services that would be covered under a Teamster plan.

"We're encouraging Taco Bell customers to reach out to the company's leadership and demand that their suppliers treat these hardworking men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "Borden Dairy's actions are irrational, irresponsible and bad for business."

Customers can support the striking Teamsters by going to http://ibt.io/rottentacos.

Teamsters Local 662 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout central and northern Wisconsin. For more information, go to teamsters662.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 662