Travel like Carly Rae Jepsen: IHG Hotels & Resorts Offers One-of-a-Kind Curated Suite and Ultimate Lollapalooza Experience

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts is ready to Cut to the Feeling of this summer's biggest music festival, bringing unforgettable experiences to IHG One Rewards members at Lollapalooza. From hotel-to-festival VIP treatment to the ultimate Lollapalooza hotel stay curated by Carly Rae Jepsen herself, IHG is here to ensure you have The Loveliest Time. As the official hotel partner of Chicago's hottest music festival, as well as Music Midtown, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and more exciting events later this year, IHG invites all types of festivalgoers to stay at any of its 6,000+ hotels and 18 brands globally this summer.

For the first time, IHG is giving guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the world of GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter, Carly Rae Jepsen, ahead of her Lollapalooza performance and new album debut. IHG and Carly Rae have curated a hotel suite for one lucky fan to experience how Carly Rae likes to be cared for while on the road.

The 'Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests' experience offers IHG's excellent hospitality and care, including a luxury-meets-comfort five-night stay at the Kimpton Gray Hotel for two (2) guests in Carly Rae's one-of-a-kind suite, complete with four-day VIP Lollapalooza festival tickets.

Carly Rae Jepsen, GRAMMY nominated artist, said: "When I'm traveling, I really look forward to unwinding in a cozy sanctuary. I lean towards bright colors, fresh flowers, bubble baths and really anything that reminds me of grandma's house. With the right touches, a hotel can feel like home for a night. I've collaborated with IHG Hotels & Resorts to customize an ideal space so you can experience a little bit of luxury during Lollapalooza weekend. I had a really fun time getting to curate a suite with all my favorite travel spoils. I hope you enjoy."

Featured in Carly Rae's curated suite are all her hand-selected, favorite travel goodies and must-haves that make staying with IHG just like home:

Relax and unwind with homemade candles, coffee table books by her favorite authors, cozy robes, comfy slippers, and an eye mask for added zen

Dance around in PJs with a retro, in-room record player with vinyl from Carly Rae's collection

Recharge with a deluxe self-care treatment, featuring Carly Rae's handpicked cruelty-free skincare, makeup and haircare products

Dine like a star with convenient and delicious room service offerings, including Carly Rae's go-to order: Sole, Caesar Salad and French Fries

Indulge in dessert heaven with a mini fridge stocked with Carly Rae's top comfort foods, including ice cream, chocolate covered cherries, and a variety of fresh fruit for late-night snacking

VIP Package Access

If that wasn't enough to guarantee a magical night, the immersive package includes access to IHG's invite-only Lollapalooza Kick-Off Party at the Kimpton Gray Hotel on Wednesday, Aug. 2 with a special performance by Carly Rae and a private Meet-n-Greet. IHG's VIP treatment continues at the festival where the winner and a guest will be escorted to Lollapalooza's exclusive soundboard viewing area for two up-close artist performances – an experience not available to the public.

The 'Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests' package will be available for all IHG One Rewards members to bid on using their rewards points, from Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. EST through Sunday, July 30 at 12 p.m. EST.

Connor Smith, Vice President of Masterbrand Strategy and Awareness for IHG, said: "At IHG, we invite everyone to guest how they want to guest and to experience our amazing care across our portfolio of 18 brands and 6,000+ hotels. We loved working with Carly Rae Jepsen to explore the unique ways she likes to travel, and we are excited to offer this curated package exclusively to our IHG One Rewards members."

For bidding information, visit auctions.ihg.com, and to learn more about IHG One Rewards, visit IHGOneRewards.com.

