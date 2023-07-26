Cox Automotive Forecast: New-Vehicle Sales Accelerate in July

With supply holding at healthy levels, U.S. new-vehicle market is expected to spur a notable year-over-year sales improvement in July.

The annual new-vehicle sales pace in July is expected to finish near 15.9 million, up 2.6 million from last July's 13.3 million pace and up from June's 15.7 million level.

July's sales volume is expected to rise 15.3% from one year ago and reach 1.32 million units. This is a 4.8% decrease from June, which had one more selling day than July's 25 days.

ATLANTA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New-vehicle sales, when announced next week by automakers, are expected to show big gains over last year and a slight improvement over last month. The key reason for these gains continues to be the market's healthy recovery from being supply-chain constrained over the previous two years. The July seasonally adjusted sales rate, or SAAR, is expected to finish near 15.9 million. This is an increase from June's 15.7 million level and May's 15.1 million level. Sales have been showing surprising strength this year in spite of large interest rate increases, and July is expected to continue that trend.

July's sales volume is expected to show a 15.3% gain over last year's supply-limited market. However, U.S. auto sales volume is expected to decline modestly from last month, mainly due to one less selling day in July versus June.

According to Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive: "The return of supply – which is nearly 80% higher than one year ago – has been the key driver of sales this year. However, it isn't consumers buying all these cars and trucks; rather, it is being fueled at least in part by rental and commercial fleets. When COVID disrupted supply chains and vehicle production, OEMs focused on keeping retail channels as stocked as possible, leaving fleet demand unfulfilled. However, now that production is returning to normal, fleet sales have rebounded, and these sales are significantly lifting industry volume."

Last month, sales into large commercial, government and rental fleets, not including sales into dealer and manufacturer fleets, increased nearly 45% year over year to 217,572 units, according to an estimate from Cox Automotive. Through the first half of 2023, total new-vehicle sales in the U.S. were up more than 12%, with retail sales increasing by approximately 9% and total fleets sales jumping by more than 34%.

July 2023 Sales Forecast Highlights

The annual sales pace in July is forecast to finish near 15.9 million, up 2.6 million from last July's pace and up from June's 15.7 million level.

July's sales volume is expected to rise 15.3% from one year ago and reach 1.32 million units.

There are 25 selling days in July 2023 , one less day than last month and a year ago.

July 2023 U.S New-Vehicle Sales Forecast

Sales Forecast1 Market Share Segment Jul-23 Jul-22 Jun-23 YOY% MOM% Jul-23 Jun-23 MOM% Mid-Size Car 80,000 61,334 81,687 30.4 % -2.1 % 6.1 % 5.9 % 0.2 % Compact Car 85,000 68,391 89,138 24.3 % -4.6 % 6.5 % 6.5 % 0.0 % Compact SUV/Crossover 200,000 175,822 208,368 13.8 % -4.0 % 15.2 % 15.1 % 0.1 % Full-Size Pickup Truck 185,000 166,129 195,996 11.4 % -5.6 % 14.1 % 14.2 % -0.1 % Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 210,000 191,595 221,844 9.6 % -5.3 % 16.0 % 16.1 % -0.1 % Grand Total2 1,315,000 1,140,528 1,381,477 15.3 % -4.8 %





1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 2 Total includes segments not shown

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

Slowdown in New-Vehicle Sales Expected in Coming Months

Although sales have shown strength thus far in 2023, some slowdown in the second half of this year is expected. Economic headwinds from high prices and tighter credit will likely slow the new-vehicle sales recovery. In addition, some of the pent-up demand has likely now been fulfilled. However, more incentives and more fleet will continue to provide support.

