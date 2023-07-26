GreenPower Appoints Matheny Commercial EV As Commercial Truck Dealer in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.V., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the appointment of Matheny Commercial EV as its dealer for commercial vehicle sales in West Virginia.

"With more than a century of experience in truck sales and service, Matheny brings a level of knowledge and customer service to the GreenPower family of dealers that is second to none," said Claus Tritt, GreenPower's Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales. "Matheny marks the tenth dealer nationwide for GreenPower's commercial line of all-electric, purpose-built commercial vehicles. We project that number will increase to at least 15 by year's end."

GreenPower's all-electric, purpose-built medium-duty commercial vehicle product line includes the EV Star for the shuttle and transit space, and the EV Star Cargo, EV Star Cargo +, EV Star Cab & Chassis, EV Star Refrigerated Truck and EV Star Utility Truck to serve the cargo and delivery markets. The company's flagship EV Star Cab and Chassis is the foundation for GreenPower's commercial vehicle product line designed for mid and last mile delivery while maintaining the benefits a zero-emission, purpose-built vehicle offers.

The GreenPower EV Star Utility Truck is among the product line Matheny Commercial EV will sell. (PRNewswire)

"Our family-owned business is proudly celebrating 101 years of serving the transportation industry in West Virginia and nationwide. As a company, we continue to evolve in the industry by partnering with manufacturers like GreenPower Motor Company, a leader in EV truck engineering and technology," said Monica Matheny, President of Matheny Commercial EV. "Just as we have supported the needs of our customers for the past century, we now prepare for the next hundred years with battery electric vehicles that work hard while being a zero-emissions vehicle. The medium duty commercial line of GreenPower Vans and Cab & Chassis provide Matheny Commercial EV and our customers in West Virginia with a diverse EV truck solution to meet their commercial needs."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

