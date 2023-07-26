Nutrition for Longevity™ and Apollo Health™ Announce the Launch of the Bredesen Protocol® Diet - KetoFLEX 12/3™ - Meal Delivery Service to Promote Brain Health Optimization

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition for Longevity™ and Apollo Health™ are thrilled to announce the launch of the Bredesen Protocol Diet - KetoFLEX 12/3™ - meal delivery service, available nationwide to the lower 48 states. This exciting endeavor will provide individuals with a convenient and accessible way to embrace the transformative power of the KetoFLEX 12/3 nutrition plan developed by leading neuroscientist and noted Alzheimer's researcher Dr. Dale Bredesen to support brain health optimally.
The clinical findings of Dr. Bredesen show that the KetoFLEX 12/3 diet helps to optimize cognition by using a mildly ketogenic, plant-rich, nutrient-dense diet combined with nightly fasting of a minimum of 12 hours with at least three before bed. This whole food diet emphasizes sustainable, local, and seasonal non-starchy vegetables from every color of the rainbow, combined with an adequate amount of clean protein and generous amounts of healthy fat.
The KetoFLEX 12/3 program is designed to provide no more than 60 grams of carbohydrates per day from a selection of foods known to support cognitive health. By following this dietary protocol, individuals can optimize their brain health and enhance overall cognitive function. The KetoFLEX 12/3 meal delivery service offers a comprehensive weekly subscription that delivers nutritious meals right to the doorstep. Each week's subscription includes the following items:
- Five lunches
- Five dinners
- Six hard-boiled pasture-raised eggs
- Two clamshells of extra seasonal cruciferous vegetables
- Two (8oz) bottles of Phyto Boost Premium Olive Oil (Plan to include your own if you don't select this option.)
With this meal delivery service, subscribers can choose from either a chef-curated pescatarian or flexitarian menu or they can select a pick your own option that includes multiple protein selections, including seafood, poultry, beef, and vegan options. The weekly meal kits start at $159.50.
Dale Bredesen M.D., Chief Science Officer at Apollo Health said, "Through the launch of the KetoFLEX 12/3 Meal Delivery Service, we will help to empower individuals to optimize their brain health while simplifying their dietary choices with pre-prepared meals."
Learn more about the Bredesen Protocol Diet — KetoFLEX 12/3 meal kit delivery service by clicking here.
About Nutrition for Longevity™: Nutrition for Longevity is a renowned culinary brand committed to promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle through nutrient-dense and delicious meals. With a focus on using high-quality ingredients, Nutrition for Longevity™ aims to redefine aging and support overall well-being through the power of nutrition.
About Apollo Health™: Apollo Health is a leading provider of innovative health solutions dedicated to empowering individuals to optimize their well-being through personalized nutrition, lifestyle modifications, and cutting-edge research. With a team of world-class experts, Apollo Health™ is revolutionizing the approach to health and helping individuals thrive in all aspects of life.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Apollo Health