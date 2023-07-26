Qwiet AI Boosts preZero Platform with Innovative Developer Productivity Features

Newest additions include a new UI/UX, additional language support, SBOM exporting and risk-based prioritization of vulnerabilities

Disruptive startup offers first look at Black Hat 2023 in Las Vegas, August 8-10, booth #2834

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwiet AI , the first in the AppSec industry to provide AI-powered detection of vulnerabilities in code, today announced a series of innovations intended to enable software developers to stay in a highly productive "flow" state. In keeping with the spirit of continuous innovation, the company is heads down on adding capabilities that will keep developers focused on producing code, reducing time wasted on chasing false positives and lower priority issues.

"We are myopically focused on ensuring our preZero platform delivers on our promise to keep the developer community engaged in the creation of new products and features," said Stuart McClure, CEO of Qwiet AI. "As a former coder myself, I could not be more excited to announce these new capabilities as proof points of reducing the noise inherent in the AppSec space."

What's New

This release of the preZero platform offers customers several new and enhanced capabilities including:

New UI/UX – Delivers views tuned to specific use cases and allows quick navigation to the material that matters most to a specific user be it a developer, security professional or executive leadership.

Qwiet Button – Activates several key filters including vulnerability criticality, reachability and exploitability to display those vulnerabilities that are most urgent and in need of remediation, allowing developers to focus on what matters most.

SBOM Export – Allows customers to export findings to comply with the White House Cybersecurity Directive of 2021 , intended to help reduce security issues around the software supply chain. – Allows customers to export findings to comply with the, intended to help reduce security issues around the software supply chain.

New language support – Includes support for Kotlin Backend (mobile Kotlin already supported) and PHP both at the request of customers.

CWE Top 25 Reporting – Adds the CWE top 25 most dangerous software weaknesses as another way to quickly focus on the high-risk vulnerabilities found in customer code.

Thanks to the preZero platform's developer-friendly approach, these capabilities give software engineers the tools and resources necessary to ensure optimal productivity while producing secure code.

About Qwiet AI

Qwiet AI, formerly ShiftLeft, reduces the noise inherent in the AppSec and DevSecOps space and allows developers to focus on high-fidelity results that have the greatest impact in their environment. Driven by a powerful AI engine developed by NumberOne AI , Qwiet AI's platform is the first in the industry to provide AI-driven detection of zero-day and pre-zero-day vulnerabilities in code. Backed by SYN Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Blackstone, Mayfield, Thomvest Ventures, and SineWave Ventures, Qwiet AI is based in San Jose, California. For information, visit: www.qwiet.ai .

