Tune Into EWTN For Live Wall-To-Wall Coverage of World Youth Day 2023

IRONDALE, Ala., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network is the place to be Aug. 1-6 for live wall-to-wall coverage of World Youth Day 2023, as well as coverage of Pope Francis' side trip to Fatima.

Watch EWTN Aug. 1-6 for live, wall-to-wall coverage of World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon, as well as Pope Francis' side trip to Fatima. For more info, go to www.ewtn.com/wyd. (PRNewswire)

Lisbon : www.ewtn.com/everywhere. Join the world's youth on EWTN as they come together to worship Christ at WYD 2023 in

"Nobody covers World Youth Day like EWTN," said EWTN Chairman and CEO Michael P. Warsaw. "From the official events to behind-the-scenes interviews with speakers and youth from around the world, we cover it all in multiple languages and from multiple venues throughout Lisbon. The theme of this year's World Youth Day – "Mary arose and went with haste" – speaks to all of us, especially the young, about the importance of bringing Christ to the world, which has been EWTN's mission for over 40 years."

EWTN will cover events in English, Spanish, German, Polish and more via TV, radio, online, social media, and the EWTN app. Please go to www.ewtn.com/wyd and scroll to the bottom to find links to the live streams of our affiliates, who will be broadcasting the event in their respective languages. There, you will also find a schedule of events, interesting and fun news stories, behind-the-scenes videos, and much more. For all the ways to view EWTN's coverage, please go to www.ewtn.com/everywhere.

EWTN is also pleased to provide WYD participants with an opportunity to screen "To The Top – Pier Giorgio Frassati," an EWTN original docudrama that premiered on EWTN television earlier this year. (If you missed "To the Top" or aren't at WYD, you can view it for free at EWTN's On Demand site: https://bit.ly/46oq91V.)

"World Youth Day organizers approached us about this popular program and asked if they could screen it at one of the World Youth Day venues since Blessed Frassati is a one of the patrons of World Youth Day," said EWTN Vice President of Programming and Production Peter Gagnon. "This docudrama was filmed on location in Italy and chronicles the young man's life and spirituality. He has already become revered by the young as someone who was unafraid to live his faith and to reach out to the poor and downtrodden in his hometown of Turin."

Get into the spirit of the event by tuning in at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Aug. 1 for EWTN's one-hour Preview Show, which will air just before the Opening Mass at 4 p.m. ET. Also of note is the Welcome Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 3; the Way of the Cross devotion at 12:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 4; live coverage of Pope Francis' visit to Fatima at 4 a.m. ET, Saturday, August 5; the Vigil Mass back in Lisbon at 2 p.m. ET, Saturday; Aug. 5; and the Closing Mass at 3 a.m. ET, Sunday, August 6, with an encore at 5 p.m. ET.

ABOUT EWTN and EWTN NEWS

In its 42nd year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 400 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EWTN News operates multiple global news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper and digital platform, ACI Prensa in Spanish, ACI Digital in Portuguese, ACI Stampa in Italian, ACI Africa in English, French and Portuguese, ACI MENA in Arabic, CNA Deutsch in German and ChurchPop, a digital platform that creates content in several languages. It also produces numerous television news programs including EWTN News Nightly, EWTN News In Depth, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, The World Over, and others.

EWTN Global Catholic Network (PRNewsfoto/EWTN Global Catholic Network) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network