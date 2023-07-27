Medline launches first global Environmental, Social and Governance Report

2022 report highlights policies and progress made on sustainability, inclusion and more

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, the largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies and equipment in the U.S. – today announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This report marks the company's evolution to a holistic ESG framework, broadening its focus to encompass the full scope of Medline's global operations. The 2022 ESG Report includes the company's global impact across the 125+ countries and territories in which it does business.

The development and launch of this comprehensive report represents the latest, highly significant step in Medline's long-standing journey toward a more sustainable and inclusive future. The company has reported its impact in the areas of environmental sustainability, community engagement and healthcare access and affordability since 2016.

"We've adopted a more holistic view of what it means to be a good corporate citizen worldwide," said Jim Boyle, chief executive officer-elect at Medline. "This report is global in scope, and the first that aligns our efforts to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards."

ESG considerations have gained immense importance in the healthcare industry in recent years. As healthcare grapples with the challenges of providing quality care, reducing environmental impact, and addressing health disparities, ESG principles have emerged as a vital framework for driving positive change.

"Climate change is just one example of a pressing ESG-related issue that impacts the health of patients being seen every day in healthcare systems around the world," said Francesca Olivier, vice president of ESG for Medline. "And because we know that 71% percent of the healthcare industry's emissions stem from supply chain, we recognize the critical role Medline plays in making healthcare more sustainable for people and the planet."

Medline's report introduces the company's 17 material ESG priorities under four pillars: climate resilience and environmental action, responsible products, people and communities and robust governance.

Highlights of the report include:

Medline's solar energy initiatives highlighted in the report, in particular, have been instrumental in reducing the company's carbon footprint and advancing sustainable operations. The company's early adoption and substantial investments in solar power infrastructure enable the harnessing of renewable energy to power some of its own facilities and contribute to community grids.

"We are proud to showcase our achievements in key areas such as renewable energy, diversity, equity and inclusion, and community engagement," said Olivier. "By maintaining transparency while sharing our plans and progress, we hope to inspire others and drive positive change in healthcare and around the world."

Review Medline's 2022 ESG Report or learn more about Medline ESG efforts across the entire continuum of care by visiting www.medline.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 12th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 35,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at http://www.medline.com.

