memoryBlue acquires Operatix to create a global leader in sales acceleration services for the B2B technology ecosystem

Acquisition combines two leading outsourced sales development firms offering service globally in North America, EMEA , LATAM, and APAC and charts the path for further geographic and service-line expansion

TYSONS, Va. and LONDON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- memoryBlue, LLC today announced the acquisition of Operatix, Ltd. and Operatix, Inc. (together, "Operatix"), a sales acceleration services provider for B2B technology companies headquartered in London, UK, with additional offices in the US and Singapore. The strategic merger unifies two market leaders in the outsourced sales development industry in order to provide a global solution to customers and further support professional growth and career opportunities for employees. Aurelien Mottier and Robert Westell, Operatix's co-founder and CEO and COO, respectively, will be assuming meaningful leadership roles within the combined company alongside memoryBlue's existing management team, led by Chris Corcoran and Marc Gonyea, both Managing Partners and co-founders.

Logo (PRNewswire)

"Our merger with Operatix represents a key strategic milestone for memoryBlue," said Chris Corcoran. "Not only does Operatix represent our first acquisition, but the transaction enables us to serve technology clients across the globe and be their go-to partner for business development efforts across North America, LATAM, the public sector, and now EMEA and APAC. This global reach is a capability we have long sought but haven't been able to offer until now."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Operatix to deliver a truly differentiated global solution to customers – all while maintaining the highest delivery standards for clients and best-in-class culture and career opportunity for our people," said Marc Gonyea. "We are uniquely positioned as a combined company to drive a high ROI for our clients' new business development efforts given our outsourced delivery model and our differentiated, local access to key global markets – particularly for enterprise customers who require access to international growth markets."

"We're incredibly proud of what we've built at Operatix over the past decade and believe that partnering with memoryBlue is the most logical next step in our growth plan not only because of our complementary service offerings but also alignment on culture, values, and vision," remarked Aurelien Mottier, who will serve as the President of the combined business. "I look forward to leading the combined company alongside Chris and Marc, two founders that I really admire for what they have built with memoryBlue over the last 20 years. Through our combined efforts, we'll be offering comprehensive worldwide coverage with over 20 languages and a team of 750+ employees. Our aim is to become the go-to-partner for B2B technology companies looking to accelerate their revenue and scale their sales operation worldwide."

Operatix provides outsourced sales development services to high-growth technology companies. Its sales professionals work alongside customers' internal sales teams and focus exclusively on pipeline generation. Using a tailored, collaborative, and multi-touch approach that leverages the latest sales technology, they identify, contact, and qualify prospective customers in order to help generate qualified leads and increase sales. Operatix also offers channel acceleration services and an outsourced marketing solution to help drive qualified new business leads for clients.

Immediately following close, the priority of the business will be to implement an integration plan that enhances the quality of service and provides service expansion opportunities for clients, while also delivering enhanced professional opportunities for employees given the growth of the combined global footprint.

memoryBlue is a portfolio company of Avesi Partners, a leading private equity firm with $880 million of equity capital under management.

About memoryBlue

Founded in 2002, memoryBlue is a sales development consulting firm that specializes in helping technology companies accelerate new business growth. In addition to providing outsourced sales development, the company also has a direct hire offering that places candidates directly into technology sales roles and a sales training service called Academy. memoryBlue is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, with additional offices in Boston, Austin, Silicon Valley, Denver, and Seattle. For additional information on memoryBlue, visit memoryblue.com.

About Operatix

Operatix is a sales acceleration partner for the B2B software industry. The company provides outsourced sales development and marketing services to emerging, mid-sized, and enterprise technology businesses to help build pipeline and accelerate revenue growth. Operatix was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London with additional offices in Dallas, San Jose, and Singapore. Learn more at https://www.operatix.net/.

About Avesi Partners

Avesi Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with $880 million of equity capital under management. Based in Stamford, CT with an office in Richmond, VA, Avesi focuses on partnering with lower-middle market, privately-held, and family-owned businesses in key sectors of the economy, including healthcare, business services, insurance, and technology. Avesi seeks to provide the expertise and resources to empower businesses to attain their full vision in a time and capital efficient manner. Avesi collaborates with families, founders, and executives in an effort to accelerate growth and expansion, while positioning businesses to achieve long-term success and enduring value. Additional information is available at https://avesipartners.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163849/Operatix_memoryBlue_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Operatix; memoryBlue