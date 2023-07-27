PRophet Releases AI-Powered Multi-Pitch Generator and Biography Generator Features

Stagwell (STGW) Platform Enhancements Allow Users to Generate up to 25 Personalized Pitches to Reporters in Under Three Minutes and Create Executive Biographies in Seconds

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI SaaS platform built by and for PR professionals, today announced two new platform updates – a Multi Pitch Generator and a Biography Generator.

Launched in 2020, PRophet is the pioneer of AI-based technology in the PR industry, with the richest feature set in the market driven by the emerging need for technology that supports modern communications professionals. According to Purposeful Relations and PRovoke's Global CommTech Report, which was supported in part by PRophet, 43% of the surveyed communications professionals intend to increase their investment in communication technology within the next 12 months, with 71% viewing AI as an opportunity for the industry.

The new tools build on the existing PRophet platform, which uses a combination of AI, natural language processing and machine learning to generate, analyze and test new content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment.

The Multi-Pitch Generator feature, which is exclusive to enterprise customers, enables users to generate personalized pitches for up to 25 reporters in under three minutes. Users have the option to adjust the structure of each pitch, from "short and to the point" to "elaborative," to best suit each reporter, as well as appropriate tone preferences, such as professional, friendly, bold, persuasive, technical, emotive, and more.

The Biography Generator also uses AI to take the mundane out of an everyday and tedious task: All customers now have the capability to generate an executive biography in seconds simply by inputting a LinkedIn URL.

"PRophet is a trailblazer that continues to disrupt the PR industry with unmatched AI capabilities. The Multi-Pitch Generator and Biography Generator features reflect our appreciation for the real-life needs of today's comms professionals and our commitment to empowering them with cutting-edge technology," said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet. "We're constantly working to improve PRophet, setting new standards for efficiency and productivity so that Communications Engineers© can work in parallel with technology."

Today's announcement follows a strong quarter of growth for PRophet – which included forging strategic alliances with LexisNexis and PeakMetrics, and the unveiling of "Powered by PRophet," an innovative white labeling option that allows agencies and brands to effortlessly incorporate PRophet's cutting-edge platform into their existing communications technology stacks.

With more than 1,500 users to date across brands and agencies, the company is driven by its mission to democratize AI solutions for communications professionals, empowering them to be more performative, predictive, and productive.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern in-house marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

