SmartRecruiters Unveils Q2 Product Release, Bolstering CRM & Onboarding Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters , an All-in-One Hiring Platform, announced new capabilities in its Q2 Release aimed at bolstering CRM and Onboarding capabilities, while also expanding the depth of workflow customization and integration capabilities.

Q2 marks the release of over 20 product updates that boost the functionality of some of our most popular products including SmartCRM, SmartMessage, and SmartOnboard in addition to our core hiring OS. With these new capabilities, talent acquisition teams now have expanded reporting on nurture campaigns, a more engaging texting experience, and more flexible onboarding controls for more efficient hiring processes that scale globally.

"Our latest product updates are a testament to SmartRecruiters' steadfast commitment to our customers and candidates. We firmly believe that an exceptional candidate experience is the foundation of successful talent acquisition. By embracing feedback from our customers and pushing the boundaries of innovation, we ensure that every candidate feels valued, supported, and excited about their journey with us," Rachel Orston, Chief Customer Officer of SmartRecruiters.

Key Features in this Q2 Product Release:

Flexible Onboarding Controls: Tailor your onboarding processes effortlessly by collecting data securely at the stage you need it. Choose to start onboarding at the offer or hire stage, ensuring a seamless transition for new hires.

Smart CRM Consent Management: Streamline your compliant consent management processes effortlessly. With robust filtering capabilities at both the database and campaign levels, you can efficiently manage and track consent status.

Localized Screening Questions: Ensure that every candidate sees the right screening questions tailored to the specific location of the job ad. By collecting more relevant and compliant information, our platform empowers you to make data-driven hiring decisions and find the perfect fit for your team.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is dedicated to reshaping the future of talent acquisition. Through innovative products and services, we empower businesses of all sizes to attract, select and hire the best talent. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

For more information visit www.smartrecruiters.com

