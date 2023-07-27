TMX Group Limited Increases Dividend to $0.18 per Common Share

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a post stock split dividend of $0.18 on each common share1 outstanding, an increase of $0.006 or 3% from the previous $0.1742. This dividend is payable on August 25, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023.

"Following our recent five-for-one stock split, we are pleased to announce TMX Group's third dividend increase in eighteen months," said David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer of TMX Group. "TMX's track record of dividend growth reflects the ability of our deep and diverse business model to generate cash flows in challenging market conditions. We remain focused on executing our long-term global growth strategy to deliver increased value to our shareholders, and to all of our clients and stakeholders across the capital markets ecosystem."

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2023, for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/ .

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

___________________________________ 1 TMX Group Limited completed a five-for-one stock split of TMX Group common shares effective at the close of business on June 13, 2023. All per common share amounts in this news release reflect the stock split. 2 Previous dividend of $0.87 adjusted for the five-for-one stock split to $0.174

