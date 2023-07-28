Nutromics attracts world leaders in the emerging field of DNA-based sensing to join its Biosensor Advisory Board

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutromics has announced today that its lab-on-a-patch technology has attracted the support of multiple world-class experts from leading US and Australian institutions, who now comprise its Biosensor Advisory Board. Nutromics is a leader in continuous DNA-based sensing and is developing the world's first precision diagnostic platform.

The board consists of researchers from Columbia University, University of California, Johns Hopkins, North Carolina State University, and the University of New South Wales.

"We've attracted the most acclaimed researchers in the field because we're world leaders in the space of continuous DNA-based sensing," said Nutromics CEO and co-founder Peter Vranes. "Our mission is to revolutionize diagnostics with our novel technology. To achieve this, we need to collaborate with the most experienced experts, and this advisory board represents a major step in that direction."

The advisory board is being led by Prof Kevin Plaxco, the inventor of Nutromics' DNA-based sensor technology and distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biological Engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Prof Plaxco, who is recognized by Thomson Reuters as one of the most highly cited chemists in the world, has co-authored more than 250 papers and a dozen patents on protein folding, protein dynamics, and folding-based sensors. He met Nutromics co-founders Peter Vranes and Hitesh Mehta in 2017 and has been an early believer in the company's vision to transform diagnostics.

"The scientists on this panel are masters in their field of study. They offer enormous intellectual input, keep us abreast of the latest developments, and their involvement shows that Nutromics is a credible leader in this idea of in-vivo diagnostic monitoring," said Prof. Plaxco. "Their intellect and guidance will be invaluable in helping us master new receptors, adapt them into sensors, and put them in-vivo."

Members of the Biosensor Advisory Board include:

Dr Milan Stojanovic, a Professor at Columbia University and organic chemist who made important contributions to the generation of functorial oligonucleotides.

Dr Netzahualcoyotl Arroyo-Curras*, an Assistant Professor in Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who leads a multidisciplinary research group focused on the development of biosensing technologies for real-time molecular monitoring in biological systems.

Dr Yi Xiao, a tenured Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry at North Carolina University focused on the development of new methods to accelerate the isolation and characterization of high-quality aptamers.

Prof Justin Gooding, a Scientia Professor at the University of New South Wales known internationally for his work on surface modification, biosensors, developing functional nanomaterials, cell-based diagnostic devices and electroanalysis.

*Participation by Netz ARROYO as an advisor to Nutromics Corp. and its affiliates does not constitute of imply endorsement of Nutromics Corp. by Johns Hopkins University

About Nutromics

Nutromics is an Australian-born, global diagnostics company on a mission to revolutionize diagnostics through its LAB ON A PATCHTM, a DNA-based sensor platform. It was founded in 2017 by Peter Vranes and Hitesh Mehta. The technology combines multiple DNA-based sensors with minimally invasive microneedles to track multiple crucial targets continuously and in real-time, giving clinicians critical, personalized insights. Nutromics' vision is one patch for every patient: one device that can continuously monitor several essential targets. The company aims to solve some of the biggest challenges in healthcare, tackling disease states with the highest unmet clinical needs, saving lives. The company has raised US$30 million in funding to date. For more information, please visit www.nutromics.com

LAB ON A PATCHTM is a registered trademark of Nutromics Technology Pty Ltd.

