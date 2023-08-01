Xylyx Bio and Alec Batis partner to launch Sweet Chemistry, a groundbreaking line of evidence-based regenerative skincare products

Xylyx Bio's pioneering biotechnology combined with Batis' world-class formulation expertise creates a game-changing partnership at the nexus of regenerative medicine and cosmetic science.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylyx Bio, a regenerative medicine company, and Alec Batis, a renowned product innovator and research chemist, today announced a strategic collaboration to bring Sweet Chemistry Evidence-Based Regenerative Skincare to market.

Sweet Chemistry's Elasticity Reinforcing Cream is an active-enriched, lightweight yet deeply hydrating moisturizer, fortified with Xylyx Bio's Matrikynes® Regenerative Bone Peptides. (PRNewswire)

The Sweet Chemistry line is meticulously formulated to deliver unparalleled anti-aging, rejuvenation, and skin enhancement benefits.

Sweet Chemistry represents a game-changing alliance at the intersection of science and beauty by integrating Xylyx Bio's clinically proven Matrikynes® regenerative peptides with Alec Batis' expertise in cosmetic science to create a transformative brand that transcends conventional skincare approaches. Matrikynes® are clinically proven to improve the structure, function, and appearance of damaged and aging skin. Coupled with Alec Batis pioneering work in cosmetic chemistry, the Sweet Chemistry line is meticulously formulated to deliver unparalleled anti-aging, rejuvenation, and skin enhancement benefits

Science-based skincare is a large and growing market segment as consumers seek products backed by data, research, and reliable information, with increasing demand for products that provide visible improvements coupled with transparency about ingredients and formulations that allow consumers to make informed choices.

"Xylyx Bio is driven by the pursuit of scientific innovation and a vision to redefine skincare through insights gained in regenerative medicine," said Andrea Nye, CEO of Xylyx Bio. "By collaborating with Alec Batis, we are combining the reparative capabilities of Matrikynes® with cosmetic excellence to introduce a new era in skincare."

Alec Batis stated, "Teaming up with Xylyx Bio has been an incredible journey of merging cutting-edge scientific research with cosmetic science and formulation artistry. Sweet Chemistry reflects our dedication to innovating exceptionally evolved skincare products."

Sweet Chemistry is launching with two products, the Elasticity Reinforcing Cream and Reparative Oil-Serum Infusion. Each formulation boasts the highest standard of quality and efficacy. Products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals, aligning with the partnership's shared commitment to sustainability and ethical practices.

About Xylyx Bio: Xylyx Bio is a regenerative medicine company discovering and developing innovative approaches for tissue repair and regeneration. To learn more, visit xylyxbio.com.

About Alec Batis: Alec Batis is a cosmetic scientist and marketer renowned for his commitment to advancing skincare science and providing individuals with the tools to embrace their natural beauty.

