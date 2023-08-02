IKE acquires leading national electrical safety code specialist firm

The acquisition increases IKE's NESC and OSHA training and education capabilities.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ikeGPS (IKE), a leading provider of grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools for electric utilities, communication companies, and engineering firms in the United States, today announced it has acquired the assets of Marne and Associates Inc., a firm that specializes in the safety codes governing the nation's electric and communication utilities.

Since 2005, Marne and Associates, Inc. has provided National Electrical Safety Code (NESC) training and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training. The firm is sought-after for training in the application of the NESC for electric utilities, communication companies, and the engineering firms that support these industries.

The latest edition of the NESC has been in effect since February 2023. IKE's acquisition of Marne and Associates' training business unit comes as the industry seeks to comply with the updated code to ensure the highest levels of safety to protect workers, facilities, and the public during the installation, operation, and maintenance of communication and power supplies.

Marne and Associates, Inc. president and senior electrical engineer David J. Marne will continue to lead these training programs throughout 2023. As a NESC committee member and a nationally recognized speaker on the NESC, Mr. Marne specializes in training on the NESC and has authored The NESC Handbook (published by McGraw Hill) since 2002. He has more than 35 years of experience in the utility industry and is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

IKE's Senior Vice President of IKE Structural, Malcolm Young, said of the tie-up, "David has a stellar reputation as one of the foremost NESC experts in our industry. We are thrilled to bring this capability into IKE, where David can share his knowledge with our team to enhance our products and the training that we offer customers."

David J. Marne added, "It is an exciting and important time for the grid's physical infrastructure. I am thrilled to be working with IKE, whose dedication to safety and education matches my own. I look forward to seeing how our cumulative work comes together in ways that help our nation's grid evolve toward a successful future."

National Electrical Safety Code® and NESC® are registered trademarks of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration) is a branch of the U.S. Department of Labor.

About ikeGPS:

We're IKE, the PoleOS™ Company. For more than a decade and a half, IKE and its suite of industry-leading grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools have helped electric utilities, communications companies, and their engineering service providers efficiently acquire and dependably analyze the data needed to properly assess, build, and maintain their outside plant infrastructures. IKE's suite of tools allows its customers to increase speed, quality, and safety for the construction and maintenance of distribution assets. Visit: www.ikegps.com to learn more.

