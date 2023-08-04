Nexteer Announces Date for First Half 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting, will hold a conference call to review Nexteer's first half 2023 financial results and other business updates on August 16, 2023 at 8:00 am EDT (8:00 pm Beijing Time).

Nexteer Automotive (PRNewswire)

To participate in the conference call:

Please click here to register for the "Nexteer Automotive 2023 Interim Results Announcement Global Investor Conference Call."

All registered participants will receive confirmation emails with dial-in numbers and a personal passcode to access the conference call. Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.

The first half 2023 results slide presentation will be available on Nexteer's website under the Investor Relations section before the financial results call begins on August 16, 2023.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexteer Automotive