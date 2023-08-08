Lake Hour, a New Line of Sparkling Cocktails Created by Film Producer Richard Peete and Actor Wyatt Russell, Launch In Key Initial Markets: New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Oklahoma and soon to be Georgia

Lake Hour, a New Line of Sparkling Cocktails Created by Film Producer Richard Peete and Actor Wyatt Russell, Launch In Key Initial Markets: New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Oklahoma and soon to be Georgia

Line of delicious new-to-market canned cocktails plays on the inherent nostalgia and overall life around the lake. In case you weren't aware… There are lots of em'!

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Hour, a delicious new line of sparkling cocktails, created by film producer Richard Peete and Actor Wyatt Russell, officially launch today in key initial markets across US including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Oklahoma.

Lake Hour (PRNewswire)

Lake Hour was conceived where most great ideas take shape - on a family vacation in a hot tub! Rich and Wyatt wanted to create a sparkling cocktail that, above all else, did not taste like the unpleasant fake sugar forward drinks currently available on the market. They went about this by using premium vodka and 100% blanco tequila as the base of the drinks and only 3.4 grams of raw pure cane sugar.

The team also wanted to create a brand that revolved around their life growing up with their families on or around lakes, and spoke to something more personal than just the standard impersonalized corporate marketing of most brands in the RTD category.

"It seemed to us that so many people had some core memory of a story on the lake in their formative years that was integral to who they were," states Wyatt Russell, Co-CEO of Lake Hour. Russell continues, "Connecting Lake Hour to these memories was something we found to be greatly personal and would be the only honest way to bring ourselves to the brand in an organic way. Storytelling is in our blood and sharing the stories that are nearest to your heart is the only way we know how to tell good ones. As they say, write what you know, and we have tried to bring these memories and experiences to life through Lake Hour."

The duo, who originally met through their wives whom had been friends for many years, wanted to leverage their extensive backgrounds across film, television, documentaries and commercials to bring something fun and innovative to the RTD space that seemed quite corporate and stale in their opinions since its inception.

"In a day and age when all we seem to do is look at our phones, we felt like bringing a movie making sensibility to this brand was something that we could execute well and hopefully create something more than just a drink. And have it be a tactile experience that people can share with their friends and family," shares Richard Peete, Co-CEO of Lake Hour.

Wyatt added "I have never and probably will never put my name behind any product again. This is it. This has come to mean something very special to me. This has already been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life as it has merged art and commerce in a way that has definitely exercised a new part of my mind. The artistic quality we are trying to infuse has been so rewarding and hope we can continue to connect with our Lake Hour fans in similar ways we have connected to them through our films and television shows. They are the lifeblood of both industries."

The initial product offerings include a 4 pack of single flavors as well as an 8 pack varietal. The 4 pack goes for $12.99-13.99 and the 8 pack sells for $22.99-25.99. The flavors include Honeysuckle Ginger with vodka, Peach Jasmine with vodka, Rosemary Yuzu with vodka and Watermelon Cucumber with tequila.

All Lake Hour products are made with real juice and pure cane sugar, with no artificial ingredients or fake sugars and are gluten free. Each varietal has 109 calories per serving.

Born in the Finger Lake region of New York, Lake Hour is currently available in select liquor stores, bars and venues across New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Oklahoma and soon to be Georgia. It can also be ordered online on the company website: www.lakehour.com .

To learn more, visit the company website as well as follow them on IG .

Link here to view Lake Hour's brand video that brings to life the essence of Lake Hour.

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Taylor@TheIndustryCollective.org

The Industry Collective

Company Contac

Richard Peete

Rich@LakeHour.com

Lake Hour (PRNewswire)

Lake Hour (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lake Hour