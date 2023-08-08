Verista Announces New Partnership with Sware to Transform Digital Validation in the Life Sciences Industry

FISHERS, Ind., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verista, a leading business and technology services company offering specialized solutions for the life sciences industry, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Sware. This collaboration underscores Verista's commitment to its clients to provide advanced and innovative digital validation solutions, helping them realize Pharma 4.0.

By incorporating Sware's Res_Q platform, clients can enhance, streamline, and optimize the flow of content and data, effectively addressing the challenges posed by static documents and disjointed workflows in the validation discipline. Together, Verista services and Res_Q provide a powerful combination, offering customers a comprehensive and efficient risk-based approach to validation processes in the life sciences industry.

"In this partnership, Verista will drive the efficient execution of digital transformations with Res_Q enabling clients to modernize their processes and leverage the latest regulated technologies in compliant ways," says Manny Soman, CEO of Verista. "We are delighted that Verista and Sware share the same goal to reduce and manage validation efforts while helping clients unleash the full potential of digital transformation to bring their products to market more quickly and safely."

"Digitizing the validation process is crucial for compliance-focused life sciences companies to be able to meet stringent global regulatory requirements, but digitizing processes means much more than putting paper processes on glass," says Bryan Ennis, Co-Founder and CEO of Sware. "Our partnership with Verista couples our deep digital technology expertise with robust industry experience to deliver the most comprehensive, intelligent and digital validation solutions on the market today."

ABOUT VERISTA

Verista is a leading business, technology and compliance company that enables clients to improve health and improve lives. We help clients solve their most critical and complex challenges across the GxP lifecycle, from clinical to commercialization, manufacturing and distribution. Verista's experts continually deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results across the product development lifecycle in the areas of enterprise and lab solutions, technology solutions, manufacturing solutions, and regulatory compliance and product management.

ABOUT SWARE

Sware is changing how the life sciences industry manages validation – helping companies deliver safer therapies through better technology. Sware provides one validation solution crafted specifically for the entire life sciences industry. Res_Q by Sware automates validation – effortlessly navigating through each step of the validation process for both GxP and non-GxP systems.

