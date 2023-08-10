CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF YOSEMITE FACELIFT: TRADING TRASH FOR SPA TREATMENTS

YOSEMITE, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosemite National Park's annual park-wide cleanup event, Yosemite Facelift , is proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary this September, with significantly expanded programming and partnerships. Yosemite gateway partner Rush Creek Lodge & Spa is taking this voluntourism experience to new heights by offering their Facelift guests the opportunity to trade trash for Spa services ! Between September 4th and October 5th, 2023, lodge guests participating in Facelift will receive a complimentary detox spa experience which includes a magnesium foot soak at Rush Creek Spa .

Yosemite’s annual park-wide cleanup event, Facelift, is celebrating 20 years with expanded programming and partnerships.

Founded in 2003 by Ken Yager, President of the Yosemite Climbing Association , Yosemite Facelift has grown into a transformative week-long event, bringing together volunteers from around the world to contribute to the preservation of this cherished national treasure. Yosemite Facelift was conceived as a way for climbers to give back to Yosemite after each bustling summer tourist and climbing season, instilling a sense of stewardship and environmental responsibility among participants.

The 20th anniversary event is set to take place in Yosemite Valley on September 20th to 24th, 2023, with volunteer opportunities from as little as an hour to larger multi-day projects, plus daily giveaways, guest speakers, music and celebrations. This initiative has inspired similar cleanups in over 20 additional locations across America, including the 2nd annual Groveland Facelift September 9th and 10th, 2023. To participate in any Facelift event, interested individuals must pre-register at yosemiteclimbing.org .

Facelift volunteers staying at Rush Creek Lodge & Spa will end their day not only satisfied with their stewardship efforts, but also with the invitation to head to the innovative Yosemite-inspired Spa for some luxurious pampering. Rush Creek Spa's Wellness team will treat guests to a complimentary Detox Experience that includes a magnesium foot soak in the Spa's heated outdoor lounge and access to day use amenities such as the Granite Waterfall Mineral Hot Tub, Warm Waterfall Coves, Aromatherapy Steam Room and more.. To book this exclusive wellness treatment, guests can call the Wellness Team at (209) 379-2425.

Over the years, Yosemite Facelift has witnessed remarkable success in its efforts to keep the park free from litter and waste. During the event's 16th year in 2019, nearly 3,000 dedicated volunteers participated, resulting in the collection of nearly 16,000 pounds of trash, a significant portion of which was recycled to keep it out of landfills. To date, the cumulative efforts of Yosemite Facelift have led to the removal of an impressive 1 million pounds of trash from Yosemite National Park, making a substantial positive impact on the environment.

Ken Yager, the visionary behind Yosemite Facelift, is dedicated to expanding cleanup initiatives to other national parks as well. Collaborating with the National Park Service and sponsors such as The North Face, 5 Gyres, Patagonia, and Leave No Trace, Yager launched similar cleanups in South Lake Tahoe, Mammoth Lakes, Rocky Mountain, Joshua Tree , and others. He hopes that Yosemite Facelift will serve as an inspiration for communities to engage in environmental stewardship not only in parks but also in their local surroundings, as they did in San Francisco's Glen Park earlier this year.

Yosemite Facelift remains committed to preserving the natural splendor of Yosemite National Park and encourages everyone to join this noble cause, and Rush Creek Lodge & Spa is honored and eager to support its participants. By fostering a spirit of camaraderie and fun while cleaning up the environment, Yosemite Facelift continues to inspire a worldwide community of volunteers dedicated to preserving our precious natural heritage.

For more information and to participate in Yosemite Facelift, please visit yosemiteclimbing.org . To book the exclusive wellness treatment at Rush Creek Lodge & Spa, participants can call the Wellness Team at (209) 379-2425.

ABOUT RUSH CREEK LODGE & SPA

A fresh take on the Yosemite experience, Rush Creek opened at the doorstep of Yosemite in summer 2016. The contemporary mountain lodge offers 143 guest rooms , and extensive amenities including Restaurant/Tavern , guided recreation program and Yosemite-inspired Spa . Rush Creek is a Certified B Corporation , meeting social sustainability and environmental performance standards, including a fully self-funded on-site youth employment program and a host of environmental initiatives .

