CRITICALSTART® Announces Risk Assessments for Enhanced Cybersecurity Visibility

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions and pioneer of the industry's first Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR) solutions, announced the upcoming release of its new Risk Assessment offering. The new offering provides organizations with tools to proactively assess their risk posture, monitor progress, prioritize risk, and develop effective mitigation plans supported by evidence. Critical Start's Risk Assessment is also a fundamental component of the company's recently announced MCRR approach, which delivers organizations the highest reduction in cyber risk for every dollar invested.

Security leaders face ongoing pressure to showcase their ability to manage cyber risk effectively. However, the task of accessing and analyzing various data sets required to communicate cyber risk in a manner that informs business decisions regarding security investments and projects can be challenging. By conducting an in-depth analysis, Critical Start's Risk Assessment arms security professionals with a seamless process that ensures accurate data is captured. Coupled with prioritized risk rankings and comprehensive mitigation reports, CISOs and CIOs can effectively focus efforts, plan strategically, and strengthen their organization's cybersecurity posture.

"Many security professionals we speak with want to take a more proactive approach to cyber risk but are unsure of where to start," said Chris Carlson, Chief Product Officer at Critical Start. "By launching our Risk Assessment offering, we are able to provide security leaders with prescriptive guidance on the actions that have the greatest risk impacts to help ensure the most cost-effective approach to reducing cyber risk."

Critical Start's Risk Assessment is designed to provide organizations with a user-friendly tool for assessing their cybersecurity status, regardless of their current stage in the cybersecurity journey. With two types of assessments available, users can opt for a quick start assessment to gain a high-level understanding of their risk profile, or a comprehensive risk assessment. The platform also facilitates assessment comparison, reporting, tracking, risk rankings, and effective mitigation techniques for organizations. Simultaneously, prior assessments can be imported as well, streamlining the transition from manual or disparate processes.

The key benefits of Critical Start's Risk Assessment include:

Assess current risk posture with industry peer benchmarking. Manage cyber risk assessments conducted by third-party and self-assessments, compare to industry peer benchmarking, identify risk reduction priorities, and measure improvements over time.

Quantifiable answers remove subjectivity to accelerate assessment completion, simplifies evidence gathering, and normalizes results for industry peer comparisons.

Identify risk reduction priorities in monetary terms to determine which risks to focus on first, and where to allocate cybersecurity resources for maximum impact.

Multiple risk and compliance frameworks: In addition to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF), frameworks risk assessments can be aligned to also include NIST 800-53, ISO 27001, CIS Critical Security Controls, SANS Top 20 Controls and more.

Cost and time savings: Save money and effort by creating multiple types of assessments on one platform with data import, different reviewers and approvers, and built-in support for third-party professional services engagements.

About Critical Start

Organizations today face the challenge of aligning their cyber protection measures with their risk appetite. CRITICALSTART®, a pioneer of the industry's first Managed Cyber Risk Reduction solutions, provides holistic cyber risk monitoring via its Cyber Operations Risk & Response™ platform, paired with a human-led risk and security operations team, combined with over 12 years of award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. By continuously monitoring and mitigating cyber risks, Critical Start enables businesses to proactively protect their critical assets with a measurable ROI. The company's platform provides maturity assessments, peer benchmarking, posture and event analytics, and response capabilities. Its risk and security operations team evaluates and actions threats, risks, vulnerabilities, and performs comprehensive threat intelligence research. Critical Start enables organizations to achieve the highest level of cyber risk reduction for every dollar invested, allowing them to confidently reach their desired levels of risk tolerance.

