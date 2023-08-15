Statement by the U.S. Conference of Mayors on the Maui Wildfires

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and Chair of USCM's Asian American Pacific Islanders Alliance (AAPI) Fremont Mayor Lily Mei on the recent wildfires in Maui:

"The nation's mayors stand in solidarity with Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen and those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Lahaina. Small towns and cities are the heartbeat of our country, and America's mayors are committed to supporting the Lahaina community as it recovers and rebuilds.

"While our thoughts are with the people of Lahaina as they grapple with extraordinary loss, we are inspired by their remarkable resilience. We also recognize the incredible efforts of the first responders who continue to work tirelessly under unimaginable circumstances.

"The people of Lahaina represent the strength and determination of the AAPI community, including our native Hawaiian, Japanese, Filipinos, and Chinese who built Maui. In Hawai'i, Ohana means family. Today, in that spirit, people around the world are coming together to stand with our Lahaina brothers and sisters.

"We are confident that in the wake of this tragedy, Lahaina and all of Maui will emerge stronger and more united. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund and the Maui United Way."

