Teleperformance named among top 20 Best Workplaces in the Middle East™

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it was named among the Best Workplaces in the Middle East™ 2023 by Great Place to Work. The company ranked among the top 20 Best Workplaces in the Middle East among large-size organizations in Saudi Araba and the United Arab Emirates.

Digital business services company Teleperformance was named among top 20 Best Workplaces in the Middle East. (PRNewswire)

Nearly 10,000 Teleperformance employees across the Middle East participated in the annual confidential survey, directly rating the digital business services company on trust, company values, leadership and innovation. As a Best Workplaces in the Middle East 2023 winner, Teleperformance employees in Saudi Arabi and the United Arab Emirates overwhelmingly responded that the company provides a welcoming work environment with fair and equitable treatment from management, and that they are proud of the contributions Teleperformance makes to the community.

"This recognition reflects the collective work our leadership team has done to create a world-class workplace culture that demonstrates we truly care for our people. We are proud to be recognized for our culture of innovation and respect that we have worked hard to establish," said Joao Cardoso, Teleperformance President Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "We are encouraged by the feedback from our team members across the Middle East who rated us highly as a great employer. As the global and regional leader in our industry, our goal is to be an employer of choice everywhere we operate."

This is just one of the latest recognitions Teleperformance has received for its world-class workplace culture. The company also was recently honored among the Best Workplaces in Latin America 2023, and earlier this year received Great Place to Work® certifications in 72 countries. Today, over 99% of the company's 410,000 global employees work a in Great Place to Work®-certified location.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its annual certification program is based on a rigorous methodology and independent employee feedback.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

