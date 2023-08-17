Cigna Healthcare Helps Customers Screen for Dental Health Issues From Their Smartphone

New technology offers simple steps to screen for cavities and get referred for care

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare announced that its dental customers are now able to use their smartphone to screen for potential oral health issues, such as cavities and gum disease. The no-cost screenings are powered by SmartScan and aim to encourage the millions of people who suffer from anxiety around dental visits to get informed about their oral health from the comfort of their home.

The online tool provides step-by-step instructions to help a customer take five guided photos of their teeth and mouth. SmartScan analyzes the photos, which are then reviewed by a Cigna Healthcare network dentist. In addition to providing an oral health score and personalized dental tips, the tool identifies areas of concern and helps connect customers to a virtual or in-person dentist for follow-up care. (PRNewswire)

"Many people fear the dentist or the costs that follow a dental visit, which causes them to delay care and makes them susceptible to tooth decay and gum disease," said Dr. Cary Sun , chief dental officer, Cigna Healthcare. "Together with SmartScan, we are providing a quick and convenient way for people to access an oral health screening from home."

The online tool by Dental.com provides step-by-step instructions to help a customer take five guided photos of their teeth and mouth. SmartScan analyzes the photos, which are then reviewed by a Cigna Healthcare network dentist. In addition to providing an oral health score and personalized dental tips, the tool identifies areas of concern and helps connect customers to a virtual or in-person dentist for follow-up care. SmartScan can also be used for quick check-ins between one's dental visits, especially if a customer starts to experience tooth pain.

Roughly 36% of adults have not had a dental exam or cleaning in the past year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "While this is not a replacement for regular, in-person dental care, this tool empowers people to stay aware of their oral health and provides peace of mind when dental concerns arise," Dr. Sun said.

This virtual care solution is part of Cigna Dental Health Connect™, a suite of clinical programs designed to help employers provide meaningful dental care services tailored for their workforce, and makes it more convenient for customers to access care when and where they need it. It is available beginning Aug. 17 to more than 16.5 million of Cigna Healthcare customers with dental coverage through their employers or ACA Marketplace plans. In addition to SmartScan, Cigna Healthcare customers can access other services such as on-demand dental care, including emergency care, through Teledentix.

