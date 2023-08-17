The Independence Fund Launches "Thank A Teacher" Campaign For Schools Educating Families of Catastrophically-Wounded Veterans

Five Teachers To Receive In-Person Reading of "Hero at Home", Best-Selling Children's Book About Wounded Heroes and Their Families

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Fund, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting our nation's catastrophically wounded Veterans and their families, today announced the launch of its new Thank A Teacher campaign to support schools and teachers educating military families. The "Thank a Teacher" campaign aims to support schools with a higher proportion of military and Veteran children by distributing a children's book designed to foster understanding among classrooms about the experiences of fellow students living with parents who are also wounded and amputated Veterans.

(PRNewsfoto/The Independence Fund) (PRNewswire)

"There are many military families who struggle with explaining the complex injuries to their own children, and even more so with children who are not exposed to this life on a daily basis," said Sarah Verardo, CEO, The Independence Fund, and author of Hero at Home.

"We are launching our Thank A Teacher campaign to place a spotlight on the great work teachers do, as well as the efforts of military Caregivers with school-age children," Verardo said. "We encourage our supporters and partners to join our campaign and show teachers our gratitude by donating, so we can bless teachers in military-friendly communities across the country through the purchase of their classroom Amazon wish list."

The Independence Fund will also select five teachers for a live read-aloud in their classroom of Hero at Home . The book follows the true-to-life journey of Verardo's three young daughters navigating the realities of their catastrophically wounded Veteran father, Sgt. Michael Verardo. All proceeds from Hero at Home support the mission of The Independence Fund.

The Louders, of Vernal, Utah, are one such military family assisted by The Independence Fund. Ashley Louder is the Caregiver to her husband, McKay who was catastrophically wounded in action when he served in the Air Force.

"There's one thing I know for certain, and that's that families of wounded Veterans display a tenacity and love that defies all understanding," explained Louder. "That is where The Independence Fund comes in as a lifeline for Caregiver spouses and our children, because they understand the wellbeing of our wounded Veterans is inseparable from the wellbeing of their families."

The Thank A Teacher campaign will kick off with teachers at schools near military bases submitting their classroom wishlists on Amazon.

The Independence Fund has identified schools in North Carolina near Fort Liberty and Camp Lejune; in Virginia near Fort Belvoir and the Pentagon; in Florida near MacDill Air Force Base; and in Texas near Fort Bliss and Fort Cavazo. The wish lists of teachers and educators will be promoted by The Independence Fund across social media channels to encourage supporters and followers to help buy the items requested.

For more information on the campaign, please visit: https://independencefund.org/

About The Independence Fund:

The Independence Fund is a nonprofit organization that empowers wounded Veterans and their families through various programs and initiatives. Since its inception, The Independence Fund has strived to provide mobility solutions, adaptive sports opportunities, and other support services to Veterans across the United States. To learn more about The Independence Fund and its initiatives, please visit www.independencefund.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Caroline Arey, Strategic Messaging Director

C.arey@independencefund.org

(704) 608-8770

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Independence Fund