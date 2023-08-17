PRINGLES® BRINGS ITS BOLD FLAVOR TO SUMMER FESTIVAL SEASON WITH AN INTERACTIVE POP-UP EXPERIENCE

Pringles® is turning up the festival flair this summer with themed fan experiences to immerse yourself in music and flavor at Rolling Loud Miami, HARD Summer and Life is Beautiful

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The snacking masterminds at Pringles® are rocking concertgoers' taste buds this summer, bringing its bold flavor lineup to festivals nationwide and giving fans a chance to win VIP festival tickets. With stops at Rolling Loud Miami, HARD Summer and Life is Beautiful, music fans will experience Pringles in a whole new way via the Pringles Playground – an immersive experience where attendees can make their own music creations, meet artists and of course, snack on delicious Pringles crisps with their festival crew.

At the Pringles Playground, festival goers can nosh on their favorite Pringles flavors, pose for one-of-a-kind photos and experience the multi-sensorial Pringles music pop-up including:

Pringles Music Mix: Festival Goers step into a giant, life-size Pringles can and transform into DJs, creating custom beats via instrumental Pringles cans that each activate different percussion and musical sounds. Each interactive beat synchronizes with the tempo of the music across LED screens, with cameras capturing video footage for participants to relive and share their experience.

Pringles 'Get Stuck In and Win': Attendees can step up to a wall of empty Pringles cans, reach their hand in to "get stuck" and win branded swag like sunglasses, bandanas, fans and of course, cans of Pringles to snack on throughout the festival. Plus, a few lucky fans could be surprised with VIP ticket upgrades.

Pringles Crisp Snap Shots: The footprint offers countless social-media worthy photo opportunities – from Pringles crisp-shaped swing sets to crisp-shaped seats to pose with friends, plus provide a moment of relaxation.

Pringles Interactive Mural: Each festival hosts a life-size mural representative of its host city; attendees can make their mark with a signature or illustration.

To kick off the festival fun, Pringles launched a larger-than-life footprint at Rolling Loud Miami from July 21 – 23 and HARD Summer in Los Angeles from Aug. 5 – 6. During each festival, performing artists, such as Armani White , Lola Brooke and TiaCorine at Rolling Loud Miami and Deorro at HARD Summer, visited the Pringles Playground, met fans and shared their immersive Pringles experience across their social channels. Music-loving creators including Meriam Gonzalez , Cas Jerome and Eli Carrillo touted their festival excitement across social media with inspired get-ready-with-me looks and taste-infused content.

"Hanging at the Pringles footprint was a blast," said Deorro. "It was fun meeting some fans and I loved making beats on the Music Mix. This partnership was a sick way to combine one of my favorite snacks with my love for music."

Next up, Pringles is traveling to Las Vegas for its final festival stop at Life is Beautiful from Sept. 22 – 24. To sweeten the deal, Pringles will give away two VIP Life is Beautiful tickets and a five-day trip to Las Vegas for one lucky grand prize winner and a guest. Plus, thousands of lucky entrants will automatically be entered for a chance to win a free can of Pringles. From now until Aug. 31, fans can enter for a chance to win at www.PringlesGiveaway.com *.

"At Pringles, we pride ourselves on creatively taking tastebuds to unexpected places with our variety of delicious flavors," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "That's why for the first time ever we're bringing Pringles to music festivals across the U.S., giving our fans a way to enjoy their favorite flavors and music in one unforgettable experience."

To continue the summer music fun, fans can visit PringlesFlavorFinder.com to discover their Pringles flavor based on their favorite artists and get a free summer playlist curated to their personal music taste. For more information, follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest Pringles news.

*NO PUR. NEC. Open only to legal residents of 50 US & DC; 18+. Begins 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 8/7/23 & ends 11:59:59 PM (ET) on 8/31/23. Entry subj to limited domains. See full rules for complete details www.PringlesGiveaway.com . Must consent to receive marketing communications to enter & must remain subscribed trough winner selection & notification to win. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016. Life Is Beautiful, LLC is not a Sponsor of this Promotion and in no way responsible for the administration of this Promotion, the verification of winners, or the fulfillment of prizing. All inquiries regarding this Promotion should be directed to Sponsor.

