Alejandra Zapatero Honored with Worldwide ERC® Meritorious Service Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alejandra Zapatero, a partner and shareholder of Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), has earned a Meritorious Service Award from Worldwide ERC®, the workforce mobility association. The award will be announced at the Worldwide ERC® Global Workforce Symposium in Boston, Massachusetts, October 17-20, 2023.

The Worldwide ERC® Service Recognition Awards Program was established in 1989 to honor members who voluntarily share their time, talent, and expertise through various contributions to the association. Members earn a Meritorious Service Award upon accumulating 10 service activity points.

Zapatero earned the award for her individual contributions to the organization, including serving on the Worldwide ERC Global Workforce Symposium Advisory Committee, and as a frequent guest speaker and panelist at EIG's regional and national conferences.

Since 1964, Worldwide ERC® has been the voice, community, and professional membership organization for workforce mobility professionals; growing in relevance, authority and integrity as its reach expands globally and across industries. Volunteer insight and participation play an integral role in the organization's foundation of knowledge, its quality of networking and benchmarking, and pool of expertise. Worldwide ERC® is honored to congratulate and formally recognize its dedicated members for their contributions to its significant talent management role in the world's workforce.

"Worldwide ERC® and its events are vital to the global mobility industry, and I am so proud of the many ways I've been able to contribute to the Worldwide ERC® community over the years. It is wonderful to receive the Worldwide ERC® Meritorious Service Award, and I look forward to continuing to serve and share," said Alejandra Zapatero, EIG Partner and Shareholder.

About Erickson Immigration Group

EIG is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. Founded in 1987 and immigration practice started in 1998, EIG has over 25 years of experience delivering its signature 'Perfect Plus' service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable results, clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes." Learn more at www.eiglaw.com.

