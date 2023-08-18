JanOne to Present Prior Phase II Data on Diabetic Neuropathy at the Ohio Society of Interventional Pain Physicians Annual Meeting

JAN101 Showed Statistically Significant Reduction in Pain and Improvement in Nerve Conduction Velocity in Prior Phase II study.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing non-addicting pain killers and treatments for underlying causes of pain, will present prior data on Jan101's randomized double blind placebo-controlled trial in diabetic neuropathy patients.

Dr. Amol Soin, Chief Medical Officer of JanOne, will present the results and noted that "This data shows that Jan101 may provide a non-opioid solution to treat diabetic neuropathy pain, but what was also quite exciting was that we saw improvement in nerve conduction velocity which may indicate that Jan101 may actually help the disease process by potentially improving nerve function. If proven further, this could be game changing for patients."

The Ohio Society of Interventional Pain Physicians annual meeting is a large regional pain management meeting from August 17 – 20th that draws attendance from physicians across the US. Diabetic neuropathy is an often-debilitating condition that is on the rise in the USA characterized by burning pain and numbness typically in the extremities. There currently are few to no effective treatments that show improvement in nerve conduction velocity.

"We look forward to presenting our data and telling the story of Jan101 which we feel may provide great therapeutic benefit to patients who suffer from diabetic neuropathy," said Tony Isaac, JanOne's CEO.

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions that it believes can help create an end to the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and widespread in the country's history. The company recently sold its legacy business – ARCA Recycling – under its current brand name. JanOne's subsidiary, ARCA Recycling, recycled household appliances by providing turnkey recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs.

Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

