U.S. Legal Support Completes Acquisition of TrialEx, Expanding Legal Graphics and Trial Consulting Capabilities Nationwide with Elite Team of Professionals

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's premier provider of litigation support services, has completed the acquisition of TrialEx, a leading provider of jury consulting, graphic exhibits, and trial presentation services. The strategic move will enable U.S. Legal Support to further expand its unmatched services in litigation support, leveraging a larger team of Litigation Consultants, Multi-Media Designers, Certified Medical Illustrators, Forensic Animators, and Presentation Specialists to provide outstanding service to clients in all case types, including Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Insurance, Product Liability, Labor & Employment, and Complex Commercial Litigation.

With 34 years of experience and more than 18,000 cases served, TrialEx has earned a great reputation for providing persuasive, effective, and high-quality trial services spanning trial exhibits and graphics, jury consulting, and electronic trial presentations.

Through this expanded network and the use of unmatched technology and security, U.S. Legal Support is able to assist clients in developing persuasive demonstratives and presentations, crafting case strategies, and presenting clear and concise courtroom presentations that increase jurors' understanding of the case. With a commitment to exceptional client service, U.S. Legal Support is the most sought-after litigation support service provider in the country – providing attorneys access to trusted resources in cities big and small.

"We are very excited to welcome the TrialEx team of professionals and their clients into the U.S. Legal Support family," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO, U.S. Legal Support. "This strategic acquisition aligns with our vision for growth and innovation and allows us to expand our level and breadth of service to our clients across the United States. We are committed to helping litigators navigate the complexities of their cases with confidence to achieve their desired results. The TrialEx team brings expertise to almost every specialty area of litigation where presentation is involved. This expertise, combined the with the full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, and additional litigation support services provided by the dedicated teams at U.S. Legal Support, will undoubtedly strengthen our position as the trusted partner legal professionals rely on nationwide."

"By joining forces with U.S. Legal Support, we are taking a strategic step to expand and enhance the litigation support available to our clients," said Jack Stein, President & Owner, TrialEx. "This partnership will provide a one-stop shop for trial teams by bringing together industry-leading trial services with professional court reporting, record retrieval, and language support services including interpreting, translations, and transcription. U.S. Legal Support and TrialEx share a common commitment to excellence in service, prioritizing our people, and delivering quality solutions. I look forward to continuing to lead the TrialEx team, collaborating with our clients, and working closely with the U.S. Legal Support team for many years ahead."

In addition to the expanded services offered by this acquisition, U.S. Legal Support will continue offering its core services to law firms, insurance carriers, and corporations, including court reporting, record retrieval, interpreting, translations, and transcription services.

U.S Legal Support looks forward to continuing its growth through acquisitions that enable them to offer even more comprehensive litigation support solutions for their clients across the country.

Bridwell continued, "We are excited about the synergies and opportunities this acquisition brings and are confident that it will drive growth and create long-term value for our clients and our organization."

