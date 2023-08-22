Altair SLC is an alternative SAS language environment that reduces costs and improves efficiency

TROY, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce that Altair SLC™ is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace . Google Cloud Marketplace enterprise customers can now access Altair SLC without needing additional budget justification or vendor approval.

"Having the right technology in place to streamline the migration of legacy workloads to the cloud is essential," said Dai Vu, managing director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "With Altair SLC now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Altair is helping customers with seamless migration that can help them better compete in the market."

Altair SLC is an alternative SAS language environment that doesn't require any third-party middleware to process applications containing the SAS language. Its SAS language compiler supports SAS language and macro syntax, and includes procedure support for statistics, time series analytics, operational research, machine learning, matrix manipulation, operational research, graphing, and output delivery. Altair SLC reduces users' capital costs and operating expenses thanks to its superb ability to handle high levels of throughput.

"Altair SLC's unique benefits make it a one-of-a-kind solution in today's software landscape, and we are confident that customers will discover that it will quickly become an invaluable addition to their toolkit," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Additionally, moving workloads from on-premises mainframes to the cloud with Altair SLC helps organizations modernize, future proof existing investments, and has the potential to reduce costs related to infrastructure and related administration."

Altair SLC's key features include:

Multi-Language, Multi-Platform Capabilities: The solution's SAS language compiler runs SAS language and SQL code, and utilizes Python and R compilers to run Python and R code and exchange SAS language datasets, Pandas, and R data frames. The software runs on IBM mainframes, in the cloud, and on servers and workstations running a variety of operating systems. It supports both remote job submission and the ability to exchange data between mainframe, cloud, and on-premises installations.

Seamless Migration: Altair SLC's code analysis tools can analyze thousands of SAS language programs in minutes and the Altair team will leverage its years of experience to support users through the complete migration process, including assessment, proof of concept, and rollout.

Easy Data Access: Altair SLC can access virtually any data source, including cloud services, Hadoop, data warehouses, databases, SAS language, SPSS, Microsoft ® Excel ® , CSV, and other file-based data formats with no limits on data volumes.

Flexible Deployment: Users can utilize Altair SLC in batch or standalone mode to execute programs and models, or use it with Altair Analytics Workbench™ , Altair's integrated development environment, to create, maintain, and execute programs and models.

Click the following links to view the Altair SLC and Altair SLC VM listings on Google Cloud Marketplace. To learn more about Altair SLC, visit altair.com/altair-slc .

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/ .

