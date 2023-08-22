ROLLING BY THE BAY ROARS INTO MARITIME PARK

An Epic Weekend Celebration of Cars, Music, and Good Vibes

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Cars, Music, and Good Times at the Rolling By The Bay Festival

Rolling By The Bay is a weekend of music and cars at Vince J. Whibbs St. Community Maritime Park in Pensacola, FL. (PRNewswire)

Rolling By The Bay is one of the largest car show events in Pensacola .

Get ready to embark on a spectacular journey of cars, music, and unforgettable experiences at the Rolling By The Bay Car & Music Festival on October 21st & 22nd. This thrilling two-day event promises to be the ultimate celebration of automotive excellence and live entertainment.

Car enthusiasts will be in awe at the mesmerizing car show that will feature everything from exotic rides to classic beauties and custom masterpieces. Witness the power and beauty of these impressive machines, meticulously curated to captivate car aficionados and novices alike.

Adding to the excitement, Rolling By The Bay Festival presents an extraordinary music lineup that will keep the crowd dancing and singing along. Chart-topping artists, including Curren$y, Riff Raff, and The Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin will grace the Bay Stage with electrifying performances. Each day presents a unique experience with TWO STAGES - 12 Hours of phonk, hip-hop, reggae, and soulful melodies.

Rolling By The Bay Festival is not just about cars and music; it's also about creating lasting memories with friends and family. With interactive activities such as virtual reality gaming stations, food trucks offering delicious local delicacies from around the world, and vendors selling exclusive merchandise from apparel to art pieces - this festival has something for everyone!

"We are thrilled to announce our inaugural Rolling By The Bay Car & Music Festival," said event organizer Cody Mathis "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you don't want to miss! We look forward to bringing together car enthusiasts from all over the country for an epic weekend celebration."

Come join us for an incredible weekend filled with amazing cars, top-notch music acts, interactive activities, and delicious food options – all in one place! Mark your calendars now for October 21st & 22nd – we can't wait to see you there!

Tickets are now available for purchase at RollingByTheBay.com.

About Rolling By The Bay Car & Music Festival:

We are a family-friendly event where car and music lovers alike come together for a weekend of fun and relaxation. Brought to you by the Green Light District & Misfit Media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rolling By The Bay