StubHub's 2023 College Football Preview: Sales up conference-wide, Alabama returns as #1 in-demand team

Colorado's offseason shake up spikes sales; Ohio State drives tickets on the road

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans gear up for what has already been a riveting start to college football, StubHub, the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, analyzed ticket trends to reveal the top in-demand football programs, most popular games, hottest trending teams and more. Alabama reclaims the #1 position on StubHub's list of in-demand teams for the third time, and, at #2, Michigan is the Big 10 frontrunner, after a defining season that now elevates their sales ahead of Ohio State.

StubHub's 2023 Top In-Demand College Football Teams (PRNewswire)

Key highlights include:

Alabama puts the SEC back on top : the Tide land at number one for the third time.

Michigan , represents the Big 10, landing at #2 : they outsell rival Ohio State by 180%, with the Buckeyes falling just short of the top 10 at #11.

Notre Dame's highly-anticipated 2023 home schedule is boosting demand : the team has twice the sales compared to the start of the 2022 season.

Colorado sees the highest jump in sales : they debut on the most in-demand top 10 teams alongside Florida State and Tennessee .

Ohio State dominates demand on the road: they drive the biggest increase on average ticket prices as the visiting team, triggering a nearly 92% spike in average ticket sales for the teams they play on the road.

"This is likely to be the last season of college football as we know it, with conferences realigning at a rapid pace and playoff expansion on the horizon. We predict that ticket sales will start to reflect changes in how fans travel, create new rivalries and spotlight more teams across the country," said Adam Budelli of StubHub. "Sales are trending up almost 50% over last season and we're seeing the most preseason sales of the past five years - Colorado leads the charge with the biggest jump in sales."

StubHub's Top In-Demand College Football Teams of 2023

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 22 for the 2023 season.

StubHub's Top In-Demand College Football Games of 2023

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 22 for the 2023 season.

* Neutral site game

StubHub's Top Trending Teams of 2023

Based on Power 5 teams with the highest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales for the 2023 season, as of August 22, in comparison to sales ahead of the 2023 season. Number indicates the percentage increase in ticket sales.

Full data and insights from the college football preview can be found here .

