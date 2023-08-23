ComplyAdvantage Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program and AWS Marketplace

Providing better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and ComplyAdvantage

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage, the leading financial crime intelligence company, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides ComplyAdvantage with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs by working with AWS sellers globally, who service millions of active AWS customers. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Armis.

"We're excited to be strengthening our relationship with AWS," said Oliver Furniss, Chief Product Officer of ComplyAdvantage. "Joining the ISV Accelerate Program allows ComplyAdvantage to streamline the delivery of our financial crime solutions to businesses much in need. We're excited to go to market with AWS and look forward to building relationships with new customers as a result of this program."

Further, ComplyAdvantage is offering its Sanctions, PEPs, Adverse Media, Customer Screening and Monitoring solution via the AWS Marketplace with other solutions including Transaction Screening to follow. AWS Marketplace is a managed software catalogue that allows businesses to easily purchase and invoice software from trusted vendors.

"Listing via AWS Marketplace is an exciting development for ComplyAdvantage," continued Furniss. "AWS gives potential customers fast access to the solutions we offer that they and their customers will benefit from as well as empowering them to leverage their committed cloud spend easily. It's a great fit for customers that have gone down the EDP model road for procuring solutions. More and more customers are interested in buying through marketplaces these days anyways, so it just makes sense for ComplyAdvantage to be there."

As well as offering limited self-service subscription packages, ComplyAdvantage will also be offering private offer subscriptions for those who want to work with ComplyAdvantage to develop a bespoke commercial solution package and to enable them to invoice centrally through AWS.

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and fraud detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 1000 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company identifies thousands of risk events daily from millions of structured and unstructured data points.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs in New York, London, Singapore, and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com .

