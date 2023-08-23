Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Breaks Ground on New Electric Facility to Meet Growing Demand in Electric Products

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Logisnext), one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, today celebrated the groundbreaking for its new production facility in Houston, Texas. The state-of-the-art facility will provide increased production capabilities to further support the growing demand for electric lift trucks and warehouse products.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Groundbreaking of New Electric Facility at Houston Headquarters Campus (PRNewswire)

Located on Logisnext's Houston headquarters campus, the new facility will support manufacturing of key electric warehouse products across the Jungheinrich®, Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and UniCarriers® Forklift product lines. The new facility represents a key investment in Logisnext's long-term electric growth strategy to support its customers throughout North America.

With a total floor area of 73,000 square feet, the new facility will expand Logisnext's current electric manufacturing capabilities by serving as a dedicated fabrication space for in-house welding and painting of masts and frames. The facility will also integrate cutting-edge technologies such as Mixed Model Line Design, Industry 4.0 process monitoring and one-piece flow. The expansion of robotic welding, along with the optimization of paint capacity and weld fixtures, will contribute to Logisnext's ongoing focus for improved efficiency.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for Logisnext as we break ground on our newest electric forklift manufacturing facility in Houston," said Jay Gusler, executive vice president of Operations at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "The material handling industry is rapidly changing, and we're proud to be on the forefront of this change. We're committed to investing in our manufacturing capabilities and new product development to ensure we continue providing our customers with the most advanced, yet sustainable, electric products and solutions in the future."

On August 23, the company celebrated the start of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony alongside its Houston campus employees. Leading the groundbreaking was Ken Barina, President, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jay Gusler, Executive Vice President of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. Construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

For more information on Logisnext and its complete line of material handling products and solutions, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

