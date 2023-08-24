2U CEO Chip Paucek Joins SponsorUnited's Board of Directors

Paucek's strategic insights and visionary leadership will help to continue revolutionizing the sponsorship landscape

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited , the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher "Chip" Paucek to its Board of Directors. Paucek's vast experience as a visionary entrepreneur and CEO will catalyze SponsorUnited's growth and strategic direction.

"I've known Chip since the early days of 2U and I was deeply inspired by his mission," said Bob Lynch, Founder and CEO of SponsorUnited. "His drive to leverage technology for making top-notch education accessible to all resonated with me, because at SponsorUnited, we're driven by a parallel ethos. We're committed to democratizing access to invaluable sponsorship data for everyone in sports and entertainment through our cutting-edge SaaS technologies."

In the last 15 years, Paucek has taken 2U from startup to a global leader in online education, connecting more than 78 million people with affordable and career-relevant learning opportunities. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U offers free courses to full degrees in partnership with 250 of the world's most respected universities, institutions, and industry experts.

Paucek has been recognized for his dedication to creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Accolades include the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Goldman Sachs 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs Award.

"I am thrilled to join the board of SponsorUnited, a company that has rapidly become the go-to resource for sports and entertainment intelligence. Under Bob Lynch's visionary leadership, SponsorUnited has been at the forefront of transforming the marketing partnership landscape. I look forward to contributing my experience and insight to help further drive their mission of empowering brands and rights holders with the tools they need to make game-changing decisions."

"Chip's ability to devise pioneering business strategies, coupled with his sharp strategic intellect and business savvy, will be an invaluable asset to us." Lynch continued. "His strong ability to foster collaboration and unity, as clearly seen in the remarkable team he's nurtured at 2U, excites us immensely."

Paucek's entrepreneurial journey spans 30 years, beginning with the co-founding of Cerebellum Corporation in 1993. His leadership as Co-CEO propelled Cerebellum's success until 2003. Paucek's most recent role prior to co-founding 2U was serving as the CEO of Smarterville Inc.–the company behind Hooked on Phonics–from 2007-2008. A thought leader and accomplished speaker on entrepreneurship, global education, and technology trends, Paucek's insights have resonated throughout the business world.

About SponsorUnited

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships. We provide unrivaled knowledge across the sponsorship and media landscape so our clients can make impactful decisions that drive business.

With over 250,000 brands, 1.1 million deals, and 10 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our SaaS database enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.

To learn more about SponsorUnited and how the platform is powering stronger partnerships for brands, rights holders, and agencies, visit: https://sponsorunited.com/ .

