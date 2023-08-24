Fall Walk4Hearing Events Bring Hope and Support to People with Hearing Loss in 13 U.S. Cities

Family-friendly walks are part of the Hearing Loss Association of America's (HLAA) nationwide community of support for the growing number of people with hearing loss.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)—the nation's leading voice of the growing number of Americans with hearing loss—kicks off its fall 2023 Walk4Hearing campaign with community support events in 13 U.S. cities. One in seven Americans (nearly 50 million) has hearing loss, and worldwide numbers could double by 2050, projected by the World Health Organization (WHO). HLAA's Walk4Hearing raises awareness and funds for education, support and advocacy programs of HLAA, and brings hope to people with hearing loss.

One in 7 Americans—nearly 50 million—has hearing loss and worldwide numbers could double by 2050 (World Health Org.).

HLAA is asking the public to join the hearing health movement by participating in one of the Walk4Hearing events, which take place from September through November. You can donate, form or join a team, register and find an event in your area at walk4hearing.org.

Hearing is an often overlooked, but important part of overall health. Untreated hearing loss is linked to an increased risk of dementia, falls and even cardiovascular disease. According to WHO, one billion young people are now at risk from noise exposure due to unsafe listening habits. HLAA educates the public about hearing health, advocates for accessible care, treatment and communications, and helps people with hearing loss throughout the country.

"Our 2023 Walk4Hearing year got off to a great start with seven events in the spring," says HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley. "During the fall season, we will connect with twice as many communities and people in their hometowns, bringing hope and empowering them to live well with hearing loss. We are very grateful to our sponsors, partners and co-chairs for their support in bringing awareness to the important message of hearing loss prevention and treatment for people of all ages."

Walk4Hearing events help all people affected by hearing loss to come together and find support. Several events offer free hearing screenings, access to hearing care and assistive technology experts and community aid from local HLAA Chapters and State Organizations. Since 2006, Walk4Hearing has raised more than $18 million for essential programs and a wide range of resources.

Honorary co-chairs of the 2023 Walk4Hearing are Robert Engelke, president of CapTel, Inc., and Brandon Sawalich, president and CEO of Starkey. Both CapTel and Starkey are leading HLAA Hear for Life partners for 2023, providing continuing support to HLAA's programs that empower people with hearing loss and break down barriers to care and treatment.

Hearing loss is a growing public health crisis affecting people of all ages, making the awareness and prevention messages of Walk4Hearing critical. To find a walk near you, visit walk4hearing.org.

2023 Fall Walk4Hearing Schedule:

New York City – September 17

Kentucky – September 23

Buffalo – September 24

Chicago – October 1

New England – October 1

New Jersey – October 8

North Carolina – October 8

Pennsylvania – October 15

Washington DC – October 15

San Diego – October 21

Arizona – November 4

Houston – November 5

Florida – November 12

ABOUT HLAA

The Hearing Loss Association of America is the leading voice of the growing number of people with or at risk of hearing loss in the U.S. We advocate to increase access to care and treatment, break down stigmas through education and awareness, and empower people with hearing loss through a nationwide network of support. Our work impacts millions, improving the lives of people with hearing loss, and elevating the importance of hearing health and accessible communication, through national legislation and public policy, and a network of chapters and state organizations. Our Walk4Hearing events raise awareness and funds in cities across the country and bring hope to individuals and families dealing with hearing loss. Visit hearingloss.org for more information.

Meredith Resnick

mresnick@hearingloss.org

202.549.0807

