Prairie Hill completes purchase of 385,830 sqft industrial portfolio for $10,075,000

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Hill Holdings has recently completed the acquisition of an industrial real estate portfolio in Terre Haute, Indiana. The portfolio is 385,830 square feet across 3 properties, leased to Distributors Terminal Corporation, a third-party logistics (3PL) company that has been in business for over 100 years.

Prairie Hill Holdings Industrial Portfolio (PRNewswire)

The 3PL industry is projected to grow at 8% per year through 2030, and Terre Haute is benefiting from large investments being made by companies in the energy transition sector. Entek recently announced a $1.5bn investment to expand their lithium battery production and there are other announcements to come.

Industrial investments are a major focus for Prairie Hill, and they are expected to continue making purchases nationally in industrial properties, both in investment grade tenancy as well as middle market.

About Prairie Hill Holdings

Prairie Hill Holdings (PHH) is a private real estate investment manager that enables individuals and institutions to invest directly in a diversified portfolio of high-quality, high-yielding, yet low risk commercial real estate assets. PHH focuses exclusively on triple net lease (NNN) properties, in markets and in sizes in which it has an informational advantage, enabling PHH to exploit mis-pricing through roll-up of individual assets into a well constructed portfolio. Learn more at www.prairie-hill.com

CONTACT: Matthew Sandretto, msandretto@prairie-hill.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prairie Hill Holdings