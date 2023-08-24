Ross & Squibb Distillery Honors the Repeal of Prohibition with September Release of Remus Repeal Reserve Series VII

Latest edition features a medley of five rare bourbons aged since 2007-2014

ST. LOUIS , Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross & Squibb Distillery Master Distiller Ian Stirsman announced the upcoming release of Remus Repeal Reserve Series VII Straight Bourbon Whiskey this September. The limited-edition bourbon is the seventh-annual offering of the distillery's award-winning Remus Repeal Reserve Bourbon collection. Bottled at 100 proof/50% ABV, Remus Repeal Reserve Series VII retails for a suggested $99.99 per 750-ml bottle and will be available in limited quantities starting in September in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month.

Created by Stirsman and the distillery's team of master distillers and master blenders, Series VII is comprised of barrels aged between 9-16 years from its 175-year-old Lawrenceburg, Indiana, distillery. Made in Ross & Squibb's signature high-rye style, Remus Repeal Reserve features a new medley of bourbons each year, allowing Stirsman and his team to experiment with their various mash bills and aged reserves. Remus Repeal Reserve Series VII is comprised of 6% 2007 Bourbon (21% Rye), 26% 2013 Bourbon (21% Rye), 26% 2013 Bourbon (36% Rye), 21% 2014 Bourbon (21% Rye) and 21% 2014 Bourbon (36% Rye). Series VII leads with aromas of caramelized pecans, candied cherry and maple syrup. The taste begins with rich caramel, maple and candied raisin, leading to a candied cherry, barrel char and rich cinnamon body. The finish delivers intense cinnamon and peppermint spice, with lingering notes of vanilla, caramel and oak.

"We believe we have some of the best whiskey in the world aging here at the Ross & Squibb Distillery. The Remus Repeal Reserve series allows our team the opportunity to showcase these great spirits, as well as showcase our expertise at blending our best barrels to create a special medley each year," said Stirsman. "As the latest in this award-winning collection, Series VII is certain to be a highly sought-after and much-enjoyed member of the Remus Repeal Reserve family."

Previous releases of Remus Repeal Reserve have achieved some of the highest recognition in the bourbon category, including winning Best Of Class at the 2021 Sunset International Spirits Competition, being named among the Top 5 American Whiskeys of 2021 by Fred Minnick, and earning 98 points from Tasting Panel Magazine (for both Remus Repeal Reserve Series IV and V). Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI earned a Master medal in The Spirits Business' 2022 American Whiskey Masters competition, received the Double Platinum medal in the 2023 ASCOT Awards and was named among the top 10 whiskeys for 2022 by both Drinkhacker and The Whiskey Wash.

Click here for a video of Ross & Squibb Distillery Master Distiller Ian Stirsman discussing this year's release of Remus Repeal Reserve Series VII.

