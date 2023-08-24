TEAM OF 50 INDIVIDUALS IMPACTED BY DIABETES PREPARE FOR THE 2023 TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON

Diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1 announces the stereotype-smashing team of runners who will prove anybody living with diabetes can go the distance despite their diagnosis

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1 will join more than 550 official charity partners and philanthropists raising awareness and funds while participating in the world's largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon. This year, the organization is expanding its 50-person team, Beyond Type Run, to include people living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, as well as caregivers to those living with diabetes.

"Since 2017, we've featured more than 200 runners on our teams who've exemplified what it means to survive and thrive with diabetes," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Deborah Dugan. "From novice runners to advanced, our team is made up of courageous individuals fighting for a better future. Among this year's group, we're honored to have runners participating in honor of their loved ones who live and have lived with diabetes, and we're proud to provide a journey for these people to do the extraordinary. Together, we can continue educating the world about all types of diabetes and prove anything is possible beyond the diagnosis."

As a part of the Beyond Type Run team, runners will be advocating to raise awareness and funds for Beyond Type 1's portfolio of educational resources, awareness campaigns and peer-to-peer support programs for people impacted by diabetes. This advocacy is elevated through the NYRR Official Charity Partner Program, which offers opportunities for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.

Dexcom and Tandem Diabetes Care are presenting sponsors of Beyond Type Run for a fourth consecutive year. The companies have created life-changing diabetes management solutions that integrate with one another thanks to a decade of collaboration. The marathon runners who are using a Dexcom continuous glucose monitor and a Tandem Diabetes Care insulin pump can monitor their glucose levels and dose the proper amount of insulin without fingersticks and insulin shots – helping them spend more time in their target glucose range and keeping their focus on competing at their best.

The TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $440 million for more than 1,000 nonprofit organizations since its establishment in 2006. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as a voice for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.

To learn more about the 2023 Beyond Type Run team visit beyondtype1.org/marathonteam . To donate to the team click here .

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit dedicated to the diabetes community. We serve the largest digital audience of any diabetes nonprofit, and our mission is to help people living with diabetes to stay alive and thrive. Through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community—across all types—helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. To learn more, visit beyondtype1.org .

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org .

