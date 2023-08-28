GRAN CORAMINO TEQUILA LAUNCHES NEW "CLUB CORAMINO" FILM, STARRING KEVIN HART, ENIKO HART, AND SPECIAL GUEST MICHAEL IMPERIOLI, WITH A CINEMATIC FEAT THAT SHOWS THE WORLD HOW "HARD WORK TASTES DIFFERENT"

The Tequila Brand Pays Homage to Iconic One-Shot Scenes, and One of The Hardest Working Moments in Film History

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gran Coramino Tequila has launched a new brand campaign with the debut of their anthemic film "Club Coramino," to celebrate their brand mantra, "Hard Work Tastes Different". The ultra-premium tequila brand launched in 2022, founded by comedian, entertainer, and businessman Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, and created with Global Brand Equities and Proximo Spirits.

"Hard Work Tastes Different" celebrates the ethos that Kevin Hart follows and mirrors his widely known position as the "Hardest Working Man in Hollywood." Gran Coramino was born from two creators at the top of their craft, joining together to create a Cristalino and Añejo tequila where their hard work is evident in every delicious sip.

"I live by the Gran Coramino value that 'Hard Work Tastes Different' and challenged my team to show that in the most epic way possible in our first brand campaign," said Kevin Hart. "The 'Club Coramino' film not only pays tribute to all the hard work that has gone into crafting and supporting Gran Coramino Tequila, but it is a reminder to everyone to celebrate our shared hard work and our resulting achievements."

The campaign pays tribute to the cinematic style of Goodfellas with an homage to one of the most complex scenes ever shot in cinematic history – the iconic one-shot date scene. The film stars Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart on their own date night, also features a surprise cameo from Michael Imperioli.

To bring this vision to life, Gran Coramino teamed up with director Sam Washington and Hartbeat, Hart's global, multi-platform entertainment company. The creative and production for the Club Coramino anthemic film was led by PULSE, Hartbeat's branded entertainment studio and marketing consultancy. Their shared vision for the campaign was to be aspirational, authentic, and inclusive – just like Gran Coramino. To shoot this difficult scene, they paid tribute to legendary clubs, by creating a sleek and exclusive nightclub named "Club Coramino." While working alongside distinguished cinematographer Federico Cantini, the team were able to successfully pay homage to the past in a creative modern way.

"I was honored to take on the challenge when Gran Coramino and Hartbeat contacted me about this iconic project," said Sam Washington. "Working with a comedy genius such as Kevin and a seasoned actor like Michael was incredibly exciting, but most importantly, I wanted to create a space and give them a working environment to do what they do best. While we wanted to fold comedy into this campaign, the challenge was to ensure that it aligned with the brand and the script in hand. It was an intricate scene to capture but we accomplished it through hard work."

The "Club Coramino" anthemic film debuts today – a few days prior to Labor Day Weekend, a holiday that historically has celebrated the country's dedication to hard work. People can watch the campaign film on Gran Coramino's YouTube and GranCoramino.com.

For more information on Gran Coramino, please visit www.GranCoramino.com and follow @GranCoramino on Instagram.

ABOUT GRAN CORAMINO TEQUILA: Gran Coramino is a tequila brand founded by two world-class masters of their crafts, Juan Domingo Beckmann and Kevin Hart. As entrepreneurs and tequila lovers, Juan and Kevin first bonded in Tequila, Mexico over their passion for what tequila is and can be, as well as their shared values and desire to innovate the tequila category. Launching first with Gran Coramino Cristalino, a tequila matured in Eastern European oak barrels, finished in California Cabernet wine casks then slow-filtered to create a crystal-clear and incredibly smooth tequila, with a sweet berry finish. Next, the brand expanded with an Añejo expression, matured in both American and French oak barrels for 12 months then blended with Añejo reserves matured in ex-cognac casks, resulting in a tequila that is rich and velvety with a sweet cognac-laced finish. Gran Coramino donates $1 from every 750ML bottle sold to support diverse entrepreneurs and small businesses from communities in Tequila, Mexico and the United States. Gran Coramino is available nationally at a suggested retail price of $49.99 for the Cristalino and $99.99 for the Añejo. For more information, please visit www.GranCoramino.com and follow @GranCoramino on Instagram.

ABOUT KEVIN HART: Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office with $4.23 billion revenue at the global box office. Hart is the Chairman of HARTBEAT and Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Both of these companies play an integral part of his eco-system serving as an incubator for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films and television and podcasts via HARTBEAT for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, "Zero Fu**ks Given," which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album". Hart also earned Emmy nominations for "Die Hart," for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, "Don't F**k This Up". Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, "The Decision," was nominated for an Audie award for "Best Original Audiobook in 2021."

ABOUT JUAN DOMINGO BECKMANN: Juan Domingo Beckmann is an 11th generation spirits maker from a family that has been committed to developing, innovating and promoting the tequila industry in Mexico and worldwide for over 250 years. In 2002, Beckmann became the CEO of the Jose Cuervo Group, also known as Becle, an internationally recognized spirits company producing a portfolio of more than 30 brands of alcoholic beverages, ready to drink cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. In 2007, Beckmann founded Proximo Spirits, which conducts Becle's U.S. and international operations. Proximo's unique portfolio of brands includes Gran Coramino Tequila, the world's best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo®, Bushmills® Irish Whiskey from the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, Stranahan's® Rocky Mountain Single Malt Whiskey, Proper No. Twelve® Irish Whiskey, The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum, TINCUP® American Whiskey, Pendleton® Canadian Whisky, 1800® Tequila and Mexico's best-selling premium tequila, Gran Centenario®. In March 2008, the World Economic Forum elected Beckmann as a Young Global Leader, an honor that recognizes and acknowledges the 200 top young leaders from around the world for their professional accomplishments and commitment to society.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRAND EQUITIES: Global Brand Equities (GBE) is the leading producer, owner, and operator of disruptive consumer brands in the spirits industry. Founded by international entrepreneur James Morrissey, the GBE portfolio consists of investments in brands that live in high-growth categories. Responsible for some of the industry's most successful product launches globally, the company continues to innovate and evolve beyond the average industry standard, resulting in the creation of some of the best-known brand names of our generation. Creating long-term growth of brand equity is a priority for all of the GBE businesses, and its foundations are deep rooted in the liquor, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors, ensuring longevity and the ability to scale at a global level. Always focused on delivering products at the highest level of quality, the portfolio continues to receive exceptional accolades from leading experts. The company's global perspective is seen with its Maison No 9 French rosé wine brand. In partnership with Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist Post Malone, the brand has disrupted the wine industry globally, breaking records for its sales at launch, and scaling across multiple continents in its first 18 months. The liquid currently retains a 91-point score on wine.com.

ABOUT HARTBEAT: Founded by Kevin Hart, Hartbeat is the global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. HARTBEAT delivers comedy through its three divisions: Hartbeat Studios, which finances, develops and produces innovative content; Hartbeat Media, which connects with consumers around the world through events and the company's expansive distribution network; and PULSE, the company's branded entertainment studio that serves as a creative and cultural consultancy to brand. Hartbeat's flagship consumer brand, the LOL! Network, reaches audiences across its O&O social media, audio, and OTT partners. Led by an award-winning team, Hartbeat's is a valuable partner to the biggest entertainment companies, platforms and brands in the world, driving cultural currency and generating sales, subscriptions, buzz, and conversation with some of the most coveted audiences

